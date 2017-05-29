《中英對照讀新聞》Intelligence Linked to ’Smart Genes’ 智力和「聰明基因」有關

2017-05-29

◎ 劉宜庭

A group of geneticists from around the world have teamed up to analyze 13 studies with extensive genetic profiles. They also studied IQ test results for nearly 80,000 individuals with European descent. Their work was recently published in the popular journal Nature Genetics.

一群來自世界各地的遺傳學者，聯手分析13份包含大量遺傳分析的研究。他們也研究近8萬名歐洲裔人士的智力測驗結果。他們的著作最近刊登在廣受歡迎的「自然遺傳學」期刊。

The research team found 52 gene variants tied to intelligence. 40 of these variants were not accounted for in previous studies. The 40 new genes they pinpointed were involved in neuron differentiation and the creation of synapses that lead to comparably high intelligence.

該研究團隊發現52處基因變異和智力有關。其中40處變異在過去的研究中未曾被記錄。這40個新基因被鑑定出涉及神經元分化和突觸的形成，導致相對較高的智力。

Danielle Posthuma reports the findings are important as it is the first time a considerable number of genetic effects in human intelligence have been pinpointed. Posthuma states that there are thousands of genes involved in human intelligence. Yet her team has identified the 52 genes.

丹尼爾．帕斯蒂瑪指出，這些發現的重要性在於它是首次鑑定出相當數量的、影響人類智力的基因。帕斯蒂瑪表示，數以千計的基因與人類智力有關。迄今，她的團隊已鑑定出52個基因。

Geneticists have estimated that about half of measured intelligence is determined by genetics. It is interesting to note that individuals with the so-called “smart genes” were much more likely to spend more time in school. These individuals were also more likely to be taller and have a larger cranium in infancy. They were also more likely to be autistic.

遺傳學者估計，大約一半的智力程度由遺傳學決定。有趣的是，擁有所謂「聰明基因」的人更可能花較多時間求學。這些人也更可能較高大、在嬰兒時期擁有較大的頭蓋骨。他們也更可能罹患自閉症。

新聞辭典

intelligence：名詞，聰明、智力、情報、情報機關。例句：Betty has intelligence beyond the ordinary.（貝蒂聰明過人。）

geneticist：名詞，遺傳學者。例句：The geneticists were interested in particular genes.（遺傳學者們對特定基因感興趣。）

neuron：名詞，神經元、神經細胞。例句：Neurons are the basic structural of the nervous system .（神經元是神經系統的基本結構。）