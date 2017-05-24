| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
（影音）阿湯哥清晨襲台 精神大好讚爆台粉
 首頁 > 國際

《中英對照讀新聞》’Lady Cynthia’ rhododendron bush puts Canada town on the map 「辛西亞夫人」杜鵑花叢讓加拿大小鎮聲名大噪

2017-05-24

◎魏國金

A small Canadian town hopes to become a tourist attraction thanks to the internet fame of a homeowner’s giant rhododendron. The 7.6m by 9.1m bush in Ladysmith, British Columbia, is now in peak bloom. The 115-year-old botanical wonder - known as Lady Cynthia - will carry about 4,000 spring blossoms over the next couple of weeks. The rhododendron is often confused for a tree but is actually a shrub.

一個加拿大小鎮希望拜一位屋主的巨大杜鵑花在網路爆紅之賜，成為觀光勝地。這株位於卑詩省雷狄史密斯鎮、7.6公尺×9.1公尺大小的花叢正值盛開期。這棵115年的植物奇觀—以「辛西亞夫人」之名廣為人知—在未來幾週將綻放4000多朵花。杜鵑花常被搞混為喬木，但其實是灌木。

The local historian Rob Johnson, 73, has convinced the town’s Chamber of Commerce to promote "the marvel of nature" as an attraction. "It’s the size of a small house and is a vibrant pink colour," said Johnson. When it is not in bloom, he says it is "just a nice, big, green shrub". He said he realised "we should capitalise on this" when he saw the rhododendron attracting comment online.

73歲的當地文史學家詹森說服該鎮商會，將此「自然奇景」推廣為觀光景點。「它的大小如小屋，且是鮮艷的粉紅色彩，」詹森說。不開花時，他說它「就是一株美好、碩大的綠灌木」。他表示，看到這株杜鵑花吸引網路留言時，他領悟到「我們應善加利用它」。

Local residents in the town of 8,100 have grown accustomed to the huge shrub, which has been in Ladysmith since around 1904. The first owners of the property are said to have brought Lady Cynthia to the forestry community on a sailing ship from Scotland. Ladysmith’s rhododendron is so named because it is a Cynthia hybrid of the plant.

這座有8100名居民的城鎮對該巨大灌木已習以為常，該樹約自1904年以來便存在於雷狄史密斯。該屋的第一批屋主據說搭乘大帆船，將「辛西亞女士」從蘇格蘭帶到這個林業社區。由於是辛西亞混種杜鵑，因此雷狄史密斯的杜鵑花以此為名。

新聞辭典

put....on the map：讓....有名。Oscar-winning director Ang Lee has managed to put Taiwan on the map.（奧斯卡金像獎導演李安讓台灣聲名遠播。）

in peak bloom：盛開期。例句：The roses are in peak bloom.（玫瑰花正盛開。）

capitalise on：利用（從中獲利）。例句：You should capitalise on your experience in the field.（你應該善加利用在這個領域的經驗。）

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
國際‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多國際新聞
國際‧即時新聞
» 今日即時新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
蔡政府執政週年總體檢
豬式幽默成絕響
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧泰式打拋肉
古早味甜點✧蜜番薯
越式✧牛肉河粉
好喝綠豆湯怎麼煮？
轉寄

標題：《中英對照讀新聞》’Lady Cynthia’ rhododendron bush puts Canada town on the map 「辛西亞夫人」杜鵑花叢讓加拿大小鎮聲名大噪


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年5月24日‧星期三‧丁酉年四月廿九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.