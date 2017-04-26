《中英對照讀新聞》First images of unique Brazilian coral reef at mouth of Amazon 巴西亞馬遜河口獨特的珊瑚礁首批影像公布

2017-04-26

◎魏國金

The first pictures of a huge coral reef system discovered in the Amazon last year have been released by environmental campaigners. The Amazon Reef is a 9,500 sq km system of corals, sponges and rhodoliths, Greenpeace says.

環保團體公布去年在亞馬遜發現的巨大珊瑚礁生態系的首批照片。該亞馬遜珊瑚礁是面積廣達9500平方公里，由珊瑚、海綿與紅藻球等形成的生態系，「綠色和平組織」說。

The reef is almost 1,000 km long, and is located where the Amazon River meets the Atlantic Ocean. The reef ranges from about 25-120m deep. Oil drilling could start in the area if companies obtain permits from the Brazilian government, the group warns.

該礁體近1000公里長，坐落於亞馬遜河與印度洋的交會處。珊瑚礁分布深度在水下25至120公尺之間。若企業取得巴西政府的許可，該區恐開始出現石油鑽探作業，該組織警告。

"This reef system is important for many reasons, including the fact that it has unique characteristics regarding use and availability of light," researcher Nils Asp, from the Federal University of Para, said in a statement. "It has a huge potential for new species, and it is also important for the economic well-being of fishing communities along the Amazonian coastal zone."

「這個珊瑚礁生態系基於許多理由是重要的，包括它在光線的使用與可得性上獨具特色，」巴西巴拉州聯邦大學研究員艾斯普聲明說。「存在有新物種的可能性很高，同時對於亞馬遜海岸區的捕魚社群之經濟福祉也很重要。」

Scientists were surprised by the discovery, in April 2016, as they thought it was unlikely that reefs would be found it the area given unfavourable conditions. Asp now says that his team wants to gradually map the system. At the moment, only 5% of it has been mapped.

科學家對2016年4月的這項發現感到驚訝，他們認為鑑於不利的環境條件，該區不太可能發現珊瑚礁。現在艾斯普說，其團隊希望逐步進行該生態系的測繪。如今僅完成5%的測繪。

新聞辭典

availability：有效性、可得性、可利用性。例句：She called three car rental companies, but there was no availability for the holiday weekend.（她打電話給3家租車公司，但這個假期週末都租不到車。）

regarding：關於、就…而論。例句：I need to talk to you seriously regarding this matter.（關於這件事，我必須嚴肅地跟你談談。）

unfavourable：不利的、不宜的。例句：The present crisis has largely been caused by an unfavourable economic climate.（當前的危機主要是由不利的經濟情勢所引起。）