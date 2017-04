《中英對照讀新聞》Korea to spend W38.4tr in 2017 to tackle low birthrate, aged society 韓國2017年將投入38.4兆韓元因應低出生率、高齡社會

2017-04-16

◎茅毅

South Korea will spend 38.4 trillion won this year on tackling the low birthrate and aging population as such trends can hurt Asia’s fourth-largest economy by reducing its workforce and driving up welfare costs, the health ministry said Friday.

南韓的保健福祉部週五表示,今年將投入38.4兆韓元因應低出生率和人口高齡化趨勢,以免因勞動力減少和福利成本提高而對身為亞洲第4大經濟體的南韓造成不利影響。

The Ministry of Welfare and Health said the budget for 2017, finalized during a meeting of a government evaluation committee, is set to increase 8.8 percent on-year. A large portion of the money will be spent on creating more jobs for young people. A lack of jobs has been cited as one reason why many South Koreans are not getting married, which is hurting birth rates.

該部指出,1個政府評估委員會於會議期間敲定2017年度相關預算,很可能年增8.8%,將撥出其中一大筆經費為年輕人創造更多就業。缺乏工作機會已被列為韓國人目前不結婚的原由之一,而不婚正使出生率降低。

Childbirth in South Korea dropped to a record low last year by reaching 406,300, down 7.3 percent or 32,100 births from a year earlier, according to a report by Statistics Korea. The figure marked the lowest number of newborns since 1970 when the statistics agency started compiling such data.

根據南韓統計廳報告,南韓新生兒人數去年創新低,降至40萬6300,年減7.3%或3萬2100人。此數據係自1970年該廳開始彙編這類資料以來最低。

新聞辭典

tackle:動詞,對付。There’s more than one way to tackle the problem.(處理此問題的方法不只一個。)

drive up:動詞片語,抬高、使……上升。The interest in the new toy drove up sales.〔(消費者)對該新玩具的喜好推升銷售量。〕

cite:動詞,引用為。He cited the Constitution in his defense.(他援引憲法辯護。)