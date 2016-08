《中英對照讀新聞》 Feeling unloved at work? You’re not alone 覺得工作上不被欣賞？你並不孤單

2016-09-01

◎孫宇青

Almost half of US workers said they "never" feel appreciated for their hard work, and more than one-third of Indian and German workers held the same idea, according to a poll conducted by Monster, a widely-used job-search website.

根據高人氣求才網站Monster所做的民調,美國有近半數上班族認為自己辛苦工作「從未」有人欣賞,印度和德國也有超過3分之1的上班族抱持相同想法。

"Employees do not feel as though they are making a difference," said Joanie Courtney, senior vice president of Monster, in an email. In the US, that effort to make a difference leads to long work hours. A full 39% of American workers reported working more than 50 hours per week.

Monster資深副總裁寇特尼在一封電子郵件裡指出:「員工覺得有沒有自己都沒差。」在美國,為了創造自身獨特性,員工的工作時數總是很長。有39%的美國上班族表示,他們每週的工時超過50個小時。

Despite all those hours, workers don’t feel they’re acknowledged for their efforts and contributions.

儘管工作時數長,員工卻感覺不到自己的努力和貢獻獲得認可。

Just 10% said they feel appreciated only occasionally, according to the poll. The result, said Courtney:Morale plummets. No wonder 68% said they don’t love their jobs.

這項調查也顯示,只有10%的人認為,自己偶爾能感覺受到賞識。寇特尼總結指出,員工因此士氣大跌。難怪有68%的員工表示,他們一點也不熱愛自己的工作。

It’s never too late to turn morale around though, Courtney said. Managers must recognize individuals’ work performances and thank them for their contributions. They need to show they care.

但寇特尼也說,要提振員工士氣永遠不嫌晚。主管必須認可每個人的工作表現,也要向所有人表示感激。務必要讓員工感覺自己是被在乎的。

新聞辭典

as though:片語慣用語,好像;彷彿。例句:He dictated where we should stand as though he were the host. (他規定我們應該站在哪裡,好像他是主辦人似的。)

acknowledge:動詞,承認。例句:I acknowledged that her idea was the best.(我承認她的構想是最棒的。)

morale:名詞,士氣;鬥志。例句:Losing the crucial game, the team also lost its morale. (輸掉關鍵比賽後,團隊的士氣也受到打擊。)