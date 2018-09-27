被川普抓包！中國砸錢在美國報紙買「廣告新聞」

2018-09-27 10:13

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普在推特上指出，中國花錢在美國報紙上買政治宣傳廣告，且包裝得就像新聞報導一樣，強調中國會這麼做，是因為美國在貿易上擊潰他們。

川普推特寫道，「中國確實投放政治宣傳廣告在《The Des Moines Register》和其它報紙上，且包裝得像是新聞報導一樣，這是因為我們在貿易和開放市場上痛擊他們，當這一切塵埃落定時，我們的農民將會賺進大筆財富。」《The Des Moines Register》是一家發跡於1849年的日報，曾贏得16座普立茲獎。

即便川普曾屢次強調與中國國家主席習近平關係良好，但隨著貿易戰緊張局勢升溫，加上川普在聯合國大會上公開指控中國試圖干預美國期中選舉，這讓川普坦言，與習近平可能不再是朋友。

China is actually placing propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other papers, made to look like news. That’s because we are beating them on Trade, opening markets, and the farmers will make a fortune when this is over! pic.twitter.com/ppdvTX7oz1