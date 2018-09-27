被川普抓包！中國砸錢在美國報紙買「廣告新聞」

川普在推特上指出，中國花錢在美國報紙上買政治宣傳廣告。（美聯社）

2018-09-27 10:13

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統川普在推特上指出，中國花錢在美國報紙上買政治宣傳廣告，且包裝得就像新聞報導一樣，強調中國會這麼做，是因為美國在貿易上擊潰他們。

川普推特寫道，「中國確實投放政治宣傳廣告在《The Des Moines Register》和其它報紙上，且包裝得像是新聞報導一樣，這是因為我們在貿易和開放市場上痛擊他們，當這一切塵埃落定時，我們的農民將會賺進大筆財富。」《The Des Moines Register》是一家發跡於1849年的日報，曾贏得16座普立茲獎。

即便川普曾屢次強調與中國國家主席習近平關係良好，但隨著貿易戰緊張局勢升溫，加上川普在聯合國大會上公開指控中國試圖干預美國期中選舉，這讓川普坦言，與習近平可能不再是朋友。

相關關鍵字： 中國 川普 貿易戰