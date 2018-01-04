南非火車撞卡車釀14死180傷 現場畫面曝光

2018-01-04 21:50

首次上稿：21:08

更新時間：21:50

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕南非今（4）日驚傳一輛火車與卡車衝撞後當場翻覆，之後更起火燃燒，當局表示已有至少14人死亡，180人受傷。

南非自由邦省（Free State）今驚傳一輛火車在行經賀南曼（ennenman）與庫隆斯塔（Kroonstad）間，突遭一輛卡車衝撞，火車當場翻覆並起火燃燒，現場不斷竄出濃煙，車上乘客驚慌竄逃。

之後救難人員已緊急前往現場搶救，據當地政府官員指出，目前死亡人數已從4人增加到14人，受傷人數則是180人，且不排除死亡人數會再上升。

Another video of the train that caught fire after colliding with a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State. Emergency services say between 100 and 200 people have sustained injuries. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities. Vid: Supplied #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Y0Wz6mQI4b