南非火車撞卡車釀14死180傷 現場畫面曝光

南非今（4）日驚傳一輛火車與卡車相撞後當場翻覆，之後更起火燃燒，目前傳出已有14人死亡，180人受傷。（圖擷自推特）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕南非今（4）日驚傳一輛火車與卡車衝撞後當場翻覆，之後更起火燃燒，當局表示已有至少14人死亡，180人受傷。
南非自由邦省（Free State）今驚傳一輛火車在行經賀南曼（ennenman）與庫隆斯塔（Kroonstad）間，突遭一輛卡車衝撞，火車當場翻覆並起火燃燒，現場不斷竄出濃煙，車上乘客驚慌竄逃。
之後救難人員已緊急前往現場搶救，據當地政府官員指出，目前死亡人數已從4人增加到14人，受傷人數則是180人，且不排除死亡人數會再上升。
相關影片請見：
RT @eNCA: #TrainAccident footage from @seunZile. Update: Four dead in Free State train crash Full story 》 https://t.co/AFjPk4sjhW pic.twitter.com/XJXhnzyYhy— eNCA （@eNCA） January 4, 2018
Another video of the train that caught fire after colliding with a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State. Emergency services say between 100 and 200 people have sustained injuries. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities. Vid: Supplied #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Y0Wz6mQI4b— Jamaine Krige （@jour_maine） January 4, 2018
南非今（4）日驚傳一輛火車與卡車衝撞後當場翻覆，之後更起火燃燒，目前傳出已有14人死亡。（歐新社）
南非今（4）日驚傳一輛火車與卡車相撞後當場翻覆，現場不斷竄出濃煙，車上乘客驚慌竄逃。（圖擷自推特）
救難人員已緊急前往現場搶救，目前傳出這起事故已至少14死180傷。（圖擷自推特）