| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Han Kuang live-fire drills start at bases on Taiwan

2017-05-23  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The live-fire phase of the annual Han Kuang exercises began yesterday on Taiwan proper with all the branches of the armed forces working to repel a simulated Chinese attack in a test of the military’s combat and defense capabilities.

The 33rd Han Kuang drills have been divided into two parts: computer-simulated war games and live-fire exercises. The war games began on May 1 and concluded on May 5.

The live-fire drills are to take place through Friday and involve the army, navy and air force to test their coordinated response to simulated assaults by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army （PLA）.

This year’s exercises feature multi-directional attacks by the PLA launched from air and sea.

The Republic of China Marine Corps is to act as PLA forces in a simulated amphibious attack, using a fleet of amphibious assault ships and landing crafts, while artillery and mortar units are deployed to fend off the “attacking forces.”

The army is to use its attack helicopters, M60A3 tanks and Thunderbolt-2000 rocket artillery to repel landing troops.

One of the live-fire drills, scheduled for Thursday in Penghu County , is to simulate a scenario in which the PLA launches an amphibious landing in the archipelago. President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） is expected to observe the drill.

A drill scheduled for Friday is to see the military fend off an attack by the “PLA air force” on Chingchuankang （清泉崗） Air Base in Taichung. Some of the nation’s most advanced weapons systems are to be deployed as part of the drill to protect the base, including Mirage 2000 jets, which are to take off from Hsinchu Air Base, Indigenous Defense Fighters （IDF） from Tainan Air Base and F-16s from Chiashan （佳山） Air Base in Hualien County.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard Administration is scheduled to hold a drill on Itu Aba Island （Taiping Island, 太平島）, the largest island in the Spratly Islands （Nansha Islands, 南沙群島）, tomorrow through Friday to test its defenses.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Air force personnel practice a “hot refueling” and rearmament of an AH-64E Apache helicopter yesterday at Hsinchu Air Base during the first day of the annual Han Kuang exercises. Photo: courtesy of the Military News Agency

    Air force personnel practice a “hot refueling” and rearmament of an AH-64E Apache helicopter yesterday at Hsinchu Air Base during the first day of the annual Han Kuang exercises. Photo: courtesy of the Military News Agency

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
蔡政府執政週年總體檢
豬式幽默成絕響
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧枸杞排骨
台式熱炒✧塔香蛤仔
料理茄子不變色！
新鮮花枝如何挑選？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Han Kuang live-fire drills start at bases on Taiwan


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年5月23日‧星期二‧丁酉年四月廿八日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.