中英對照讀新聞》Ferrari Falls After Disappointing Reviews of Its First EV 首款電動車遭負評 法拉利股價重挫

義大利超跑製造商法拉利推出首款純電動車Luce。（路透）

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Ferrari NV shares fell almost 8% after critics panned the look of its first fully electric vehicle, a setback for the Italian super-car maker’s controversial push into EVs.

義大利超跑製造商法拉利首款純電動車的外觀設計慘遭外界撻伐，導致股價重挫近8%。這對該品牌原本就備受爭議的電動化轉型策略而言，無疑是一大挫敗。

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The unveiling of the €550,000 Ferrari Luce drew largely negative reactions from industry analysts and social media influencers alike, who compared the four-door, five seater’s design to mass-market EVs.

這款定價55萬歐元的法拉利Luce正式亮相後，引發產業分析師與社群媒體網紅的諸多負評，他們將這款四門五座汽車的設計與大眾市場常見的普通電動車相提並論。

For the Luce, Ferrari moved away from the style associated with design chief Flavio Manzoni and tapped Apple Inc.’s former head of design, Jony Ive, to shape the vehicle.

為打造Luce，法拉利捨棄了其設計總監弗拉維奧．曼佐尼的超跑美學，轉而聘請蘋果公司前首席設計師強尼．艾夫親自操刀車身外型。

The car looks like a “mix between a Honda Accord EV and Tesla 3,” Pierre-Olivier Essig, head of research at AIR Capital wrote in a note. “We are lost in translation with Ferrari’s new strategy.”

投資機構AIR Capital研究主管皮耶－奧利維耶．埃西格在報告中直言，這輛車看起來就像是「本田雅歌電動版與特斯拉Model 3的混血兒」，「我們看不懂法拉利的新戰略」。

新聞辭典

pan：動詞，嚴厲批評、給予負評。例句：The movie was panned by critics for its weak plot and poor acting.（這部電影因為劇情薄弱和演技拙劣，遭到影評家的嚴厲批評。）

lost in translation：片語，指詞不達意、無法精準傳達原意、失去原味。例句：It’s a great British joke, but the humor got lost in translation when they told it to the American audience.（這是一個很棒的英式笑話，但講給美國觀眾聽時，其中的幽默感就失去原味了。）

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