中英對照讀新聞》US Starts Second Trade Probe in Trump’s Tariff Policy Revival 川普關稅政策捲土重來，美啟動第2波貿易調查

美國貿易代表葛里爾宣布對60個經濟體，針對強迫勞動議題展開301調查。（路透）

◎魏國金

President Donald Trump’s administration began its second tariff investigation in as many days, continuing its effort to rebuild his key trade policy that was struck down by the Supreme Court.

總統唐納‧川普的政府在2天內展開其第2波關稅調查，繼續努力重建其遭最高法院推翻的關鍵貿易政策。

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The office of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday initiated the probe under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act into forced-labor practices in 60 economies. The European Union, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, India, Taiwan and the UK are among the targets of the inquiry.

美國貿易代表葛里爾辦公室週四宣布，將依據1974年《貿易法》第301條款，對60個經濟體的強迫勞動行為啟動調查。歐盟、中國、日本、南韓、加拿大、墨西哥、印度、台灣與英國，被列入調查對象之中。

The move follows another sweeping inquiry announced Wednesday focused on industrial overcapacity in more than a dozen US trading partners, including major economies such as China, India, Japan and the EU.

此舉之前，美國週三宣布，針對逾12個貿易夥伴，包括中國、印度、日本與歐盟等主要經濟體的工業產能過剩，展開另一波全面調查。

The Trump administration has rushed to construct a new tariff regime after the Supreme Court ruled that the president violated the US Constitution by imposing many of his previous duties using an emergency law.

在最高法院裁定川普總統動用一項緊急法，對全球許多國家課徵他先前的關稅為違憲後，川普政府急於建立新的關稅體制。

新聞辭典

in as many days：在X天內發生X次。例句：We have visited the restaurant three times in as many days.（我們3天內三度光顧這家餐廳）。

strike down：裁定非法。例句：The law was struck down as unconstitutional.（這條法律被裁定違憲）。

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