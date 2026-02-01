中英對照讀新聞》Ancient Roman home opens to the public - with remote guided tours設有遠端導覽服務的古羅馬宅邸向公眾開放

原先僅限學者、研究員進入的「格里芬之家」，修復後也開放公眾參觀。（歐新社）

◎林家宇

An ancient Roman home more than 2,000 years old has opened to the public, but its spectacular mosaics, frescoes and stucco decorations will be accessible only via remote and web-streamed guided tours.

一座超過2000年歷史的古羅馬宅邸向公眾開放，但其令人驚嘆的馬賽克、濕壁畫和灰泥裝飾僅能以遠端及線上串流導覽參觀。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The "House of the Griffins", named after animal decorations in one of its rooms, was an aristocratic residence on the Palatine Hill, which sits between the Colosseum and the Circus Maximus arena.

「格里芬（獅鷲）之家」得名自其中一間房間的動物裝飾，是一座建於帕拉蒂尼山的貴族宅邸，坐落於羅馬競技場和馬克西穆斯競技場之間。

Dating back to the 2nd-1st century BC, it is one of the oldest homes from Rome’s Republican era. It was partly destroyed by the foundations of a palace built above it, but two floors have survived.

這座房屋可追溯至西元前2至1世紀，是羅馬共和時期最古老的住宅之一。部分受後來搭建其上的宮殿地基所毀，但仍有兩層樓保存下來。

The home was previously only accessible to academics and researchers, upon request. The new remote guided tours are being introduced following restoration work financed by the European Union’s post-COVID recovery funds.

這座住宅先前僅接受申請向學者和研究員開放。受惠於歐洲聯盟疫情後復原資金所資助的修復工程，引入全新的遠端導覽服務。

新聞辭典

spectacular：形容詞，壯麗的、令人驚嘆的。例句：He immerses himself in this spectacular Renaissance painting.（他沉浸在這幅令人驚嘆的文藝復興畫作中。）

restoration：名詞，整修、修復。例句：The ancient Greek monument is closed temporarily for restoration.（這座古希臘遺址因整修暫時關閉。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法