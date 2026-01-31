中英對照讀新聞》Top US trading partners pledged to invest $5 trillion in America. These researchers have doubts. 美國主要貿易夥伴承諾投資美國五兆美元，研究人員質疑可行性

美國總統川普宣稱，美國已創下單一國家吸引投資規模的世界紀錄，遠遠超過中國。（法新社）

◎ 國際新聞中心

President Donald Trump strong-armed major U.S. trading partners into pledging trillions in U.S. investment—but a Tuesday study doubts the money will materialize or be spent as intended.

川普總統以強硬手段逼迫主要美國貿易夥伴承諾投入數兆美元投資美國，但週二發布的一項研究質疑這筆資金能否到位，以及即使到位，是否會如預期般使用。

“How realistic are these commitments?’’write Gregory Auclair and Adnan Mazarei of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan think tank that supports free trade. “The short answer is that they are clouded with uncertainty.’’

支持自由貿易的無黨派智庫彼得森國際經濟研究所研究員葛瑞格利．歐克萊爾與阿德南．馬扎雷寫道：「這些承諾究竟有多實際？簡短的答案是充滿不確定性。」

They looked at more than $5 trillion in investment commitments made last year by the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Persian Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

他們檢視了去年由歐盟、日本、南韓、台灣、瑞士、列支敦斯登，以及波斯灣國家沙烏地阿拉伯、卡達、巴林與阿拉伯聯合大公國所做出、總額超過五兆美元的投資承諾。

Trump used the threat of punitive tariffs to pry concessions out of those trading partners, including the investment pledges.

川普利用懲罰性關稅作為威脅，迫使這些貿易夥伴讓步，其中包括上述投資承諾。

新聞辭典

strong-arm：動詞，以施壓、威脅或強硬手段逼迫對方配合。例句：The multinational corporation used its market dominance to strong-arm local suppliers into lowering prices.（這家跨國企業利用市場壟斷地位施壓本地供應商降價。）

pry concessions out：逼對方讓步。 The smaller country used strategic alliances to pry economic concessions out of its powerful neighbor.（這個小國透過戰略聯盟，自強大的鄰國獲得了經濟讓步。）

