中英對照讀新聞》China’s DeepSeek Uses Banned Nvidia Chips for AI Model 中國的深度求索使用遭禁的輝達晶片開發人工智慧模型

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has relied on Nvidia Corp. chips that are banned in the country to develop an upcoming AI model, according to a report in The Information.

根據《The Information》1篇報導，中國人工智慧新創公司「深度求索」依賴禁售中國的輝達晶片，開發即將推出的人工智慧模型。

Nvidia’s Blackwell chips were smuggled into China through countries that permitted their sale, The Information reported, citing unnamed sources.

《The Information》引述不具名消息來源指出，輝達的Blackwell晶片是透過允許相關銷售的國家，走私進入中國。

More specifically, DeepSeek tapped chips that were installed in data centers in unspecified countries, then dismantled and shipped to China after clearing inspection by companies developing server equipment.

更具體地說，深度求索取得的晶片裝置於某些國家的資料中心，在通過伺服器設備商檢驗後，拆解並運進中國。

The US bans the sale of these advanced semiconductors to China, which has led AI developers there to access the hardware through data centers located outside of China or subterfuge.

美國禁止這些先進半導體向中國出售，導致中國的人工智慧開發商透過位於中國境外的資料中心或詭計，取得這些硬體。

新聞辭典

dismantle：拆開、拆除。例句：They dismantled the machine and shipped it in pieces.（他們拆解該機器，並分批運送）。

subterfuge：詭計、藉口。例句：She obtained the information by subterfuge.（她耍花招取得資料。）

