中英對照讀新聞》US CPI Rises Less Than Expected Keeping Fed on Track to Cut 美國消費者物價指數（CPI）漲幅低於預期 讓聯準會繼續降息

美國9月CPI增速低於預期。（彭博）

◎魏國金

Underlying US inflation rose in September at the slowest pace in three months, keeping the Federal Reserve on course to lower interest rates next week.

美國9月基礎通膨以3個月來最慢增速上升，聯準會下週預期降息。

The core consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.2% from August, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Friday.

根據勞工統計局週五公布的數據，核心消費者物價指數，亦即排除通常易波動的食品與能源類別，從8月上升0.2％。

The September CPI report was initially scheduled to come out on Oct. 15 but was delayed because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

九月CPI報告原訂10月15日出爐，但由於尚在持續的聯邦政府關門而延後。

While most BLS operations have ceased since the Oct. 1 closure, the agency recalled staff to prepare this release so the Social Security Administration could tally its annual cost-of-living adjustment.

雖然勞工統計局多數運作自10月1日關門後已停止，該單位仍召回員工準備發表這份報告，以便社會安全局能統計其年度生活成本調整。

The lower-than-expected reading is a welcome surprise, especially for several Fed officials who are leery of cutting rates further.

低於預期的數據是受到歡迎的驚喜，尤其是對於進一步降息抱持戒慎的一些聯準會官員而言。

新聞辭典

keep…on track：維持在正軌上、繼續進行。例句：The incoming administration has promised to keep the current economic plan on track.（即將上任的新政府承諾，繼續維持當前的經濟計畫。）

on course：在軌道上、按計畫進行。例句：The project is on course to be completed by the end of the month.（該計畫進展順利，預計月底完成。）

