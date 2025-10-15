中英對照讀新聞》Brown bear drags hiker into Japanese forest 棕熊把登山客拖進日本森林裡

日本警告熊出沒的告示牌。（路透）

◎管淑平

A wild brown bear dragged a young hiker into a forest in northern Japan, media and police said Friday, with the victim missing a day after the bloody attack.

日本北部1隻野生棕熊，將1名年輕登山客拖進森林，媒體和警方週五表示，這名受害者在這起血腥事件發生後1天仍下落不明。

The hiker in his 20s was attacked while walking a trail on Mount Rausu on the northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday morning.

這名20幾歲的登山者，是週四上午走在北海道北部羅臼岳步道時遇襲。

He tried to fight off the large animal but was pulled into nearby woods with his legs bleeding profusely, local media outlets including the Yomiuri daily said.

他曾嘗試擊退這頭大型野獸，但仍被拖進附近的樹林，雙腿大量出血，包括讀賣新聞等當地媒體報導。

A wallet containing a card that bore his name was found near the scene of the encounter, according to media.

據媒體報導，在事發地點附近找到1個皮夾，裡面有1張印有男子姓名的卡片。

A torn, bloodied shirt believed to be his was also found Friday, with nearby trees and soil dotted with traces of blood, Kyodo news agency said, quoting police.

週五還找到1件已被撕破的染血襯衫，據信是他的襯衫，附近樹木和地面上有斑斑血跡，共同社引述警方說法。

新聞辭典

profusely：副詞，極其地，大量地。例句：She thanked him profusely for his help.（她不停地向他道謝，感謝他的幫忙。）

encounter：名詞或動詞，遭遇，遇到（尤其指意料之外的）。例句：We encountered heavy rain during the trip.（我們在旅行途中遇上大雨。）

