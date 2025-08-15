中英對照讀新聞》Hong Kong’s Tycoons Are Selling Trophy Homes at Fire Sale Prices 香港大亨賤價拋售戰利品豪宅

中國經濟疲軟在香港大亨間引發豪宅拋售潮。圖為去年八月拍攝的港島中環街景，左為恆生銀行總行大樓，畫面正中央為中銀大廈。（彭博社）

China’s economic downturn has not been kind to the ultrarich who made their wealth on its rise. In their haste to cough up cash, Hong Kong’s luxury property market has had some fire sales.

中國經濟衰退讓那些曾靠其成長而致富的超級富豪不太好過。由於急於籌措現金，香港的豪宅市場已出現跳樓大拍賣。

One by one, tycoons who built their wealth on China’s economic rise have been giving up their trophy homes in Hong Kong.

這些靠中國經濟崛起而致富的大亨們，一個接著一個地放棄他們在香港購買、有如戰利品似地的豪宅。

"Everyone is asking for money," said Joseph Tsang, the chairman of the real estate firm JLL in Hong Kong.

「每個人都想要現金」，房地產公司仲量聯行香港主席曾煥平說。

"The only thing that is sellable is residential property because, if you lower the price enough, there will be buyers," Mr. Tang said.

「唯一賣得出去的是住宅，因為只要你價格降得夠低，就會有人要買」，曾煥平說。

新聞辭典

fire sale：名詞，火災中受損物品大拍賣；（因破產或急需資金而）低價出售公司（或部分業務）。例句：Following a stunning fire sale, the Pohlad family has decided to keep their majority stake in the Minnesota Twins.（在令人震驚的賤賣後，波拉德家族決定保留其在美國職棒大聯盟明尼蘇達雙城隊的大多數股份。）

cough up something：片語，咳出…；勉強給（錢或資訊）。例句：She coughed up $100 for the application fee.（她勉強掏出100美元繳申請費。）

