中英對照讀新聞》’Japanese First’ party shakes up election with alarm over foreigners 「日本優先」政黨發出反外國人警訊撼動選情

日本參政黨黨魁神谷宗幣七月在日本記者俱樂部舉行的政黨辯論會上發言。（路透）

2025/07/19 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

An upstart party is gaining support ahead of elections in Japan by railing against a ’silent invasion’ of immigrants, pushing the government to tackle fears about foreigners as it drags into the mainstream rhetoric once confined to the political fringe.

藉由抨擊移民的「無聲入侵」，一個新興政黨正在日本選前贏得支持，將原本侷限在政治邊緣的言論推向主流，迫使政府正視民眾對外國人的恐懼。

Birthed on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic spreading conspiracy theories about vaccinations and a cabal of global elites, the party, Sanseito, is widening its appeal with a ’Japanese First’ campaign ahead of Sunday’s upper house vote.

「參政黨」於新冠疫情期間在YouTube誕生，散播有關疫苗接種和全球精英集團陰謀論的謠言，如今更藉「日本優先」運動在週日的參議院選舉前擴大吸引力。

And while polls show it may only secure 10 to 15 of the 125 seats up for grabs, it is further eroding the support of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s shaky minority government increasingly beholden to opposition parties as it clings to power.

雖然民調顯示在125席改選席次中，該黨可能只贏得10到15席，但首相石破茂搖搖欲墜的少數政府支持度正因此進一步被侵蝕，石破政府正日益仰賴在野黨來勉強維持權力。

新聞辭典

rail against：片語，激烈抨擊、強烈抗議。例句：The activist railed against the government’s environmental policies during the protest.（該活動人士在抗議中猛烈抨擊政府的環保政策。）

beholden to：片語，因受惠而對…心存感激、欠人情的、負有義務的。例句：The politician was beholden to corporate donors, which limited his policy decisions.（該政治人物受制於企業捐贈者，限制了政策決策空間。）

