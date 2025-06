中英對照讀新聞》Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking 鳥人走上坎城紅毯，尖叫聲四起

在坎城影展上,有位出席人士打扮成禿鷹走紅毯。(路透)

2025/06/10 05:30

◎盧永山

Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird.

在坎城影展的紅毯上,明星們常常身著華麗禮服,像孔雀一樣光彩耀人,但在週六晚間,有位出席者真的扮成鳥來了。

Ahead of the the premiere of Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, a man came fully dressed as bird, complete with a beak and feathers.

在羅伯特.派汀森和珍妮佛.勞倫斯主演,琳恩.倫賽執導的電影「死吧,吾愛」首映前,1名男子徹底打扮成鳥,還配上鳥喙和羽毛。

The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary “I Love Peru,” which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth.

這套服裝有其目的,是為了與正在坎城影展經典單元放映的紀錄片「我愛秘魯」搭配。這套服裝具體而言是1隻禿鷹,而在秘魯,禿鷹被視為連結天地的生物。

The Cannes Film Festival recently banned nudity and “excessively voluminous” gowns. But it has no policy against condors.

坎城影展最近禁止裸露或過度寬鬆的禮服,但沒有針對禿鷹的政策。

新聞辭典

literally:副詞,照字面上地、真正地、確實地、僅僅。例句:They were responsible for literally millions of deaths.(他們的確對數百萬人的死亡負有責任。)

premiere:名詞,首映、女主角。例句:The world premiere of the opera will be at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.(這部歌劇的世界首演,將在紐約的大都會歌劇院舉行。)

voluminous:形容詞,寬鬆的、冗長的、著作多的、龐大的。例句:Have you read McClelland’s voluminous account of his life?(你讀過麥克利蘭的長篇自傳嗎?)

