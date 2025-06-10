中英對照讀新聞》Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking 鳥人走上坎城紅毯，尖叫聲四起

在坎城影展上，有位出席人士打扮成禿鷹走紅毯。（路透）

2025/06/10 05:30

◎盧永山

Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird.

在坎城影展的紅毯上，明星們常常身著華麗禮服，像孔雀一樣光彩耀人，但在週六晚間，有位出席者真的扮成鳥來了。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Ahead of the the premiere of Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, a man came fully dressed as bird, complete with a beak and feathers.

在羅伯特．派汀森和珍妮佛．勞倫斯主演，琳恩．倫賽執導的電影「死吧，吾愛」首映前，1名男子徹底打扮成鳥，還配上鳥喙和羽毛。

The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary “I Love Peru,” which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth.

這套服裝有其目的，是為了與正在坎城影展經典單元放映的紀錄片「我愛秘魯」搭配。這套服裝具體而言是1隻禿鷹，而在秘魯，禿鷹被視為連結天地的生物。

The Cannes Film Festival recently banned nudity and “excessively voluminous” gowns. But it has no policy against condors.

坎城影展最近禁止裸露或過度寬鬆的禮服，但沒有針對禿鷹的政策。

新聞辭典

literally：副詞，照字面上地、真正地、確實地、僅僅。例句：They were responsible for literally millions of deaths.（他們的確對數百萬人的死亡負有責任。）

premiere：名詞，首映、女主角。例句：The world premiere of the opera will be at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.（這部歌劇的世界首演，將在紐約的大都會歌劇院舉行。）

voluminous：形容詞，寬鬆的、冗長的、著作多的、龐大的。例句：Have you read McClelland’s voluminous account of his life?（你讀過麥克利蘭的長篇自傳嗎？）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法