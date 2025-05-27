中英對照讀新聞》Liam and Olivia dominate — again — with top baby names for a sixth year in a row 利亞姆和奧莉維亞連續第6年蟬聯最受歡迎新生兒名字榜首

利亞姆和奧莉維亞這兩個名字，連續第6年位居2024年美國男女新生兒名字榜首。（美聯社）

2025/05/27 05:30

◎盧永山

Liam and Olivia dominate. Still. The two names have, for a sixth year together, topped the list of names for babies born in the U.S. In 2024.

利亞姆和奧莉維亞繼續霸榜。這兩個名字連續第6年位居2024年美國新生兒名字榜首。

The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. In time for Mother’s Day, the agency on Friday released the most popular names from applications for Social Security cards.

社會安全局每年都會追蹤各州男孩和女孩的名字，最早可追溯到1880年。為了慶祝母親節，該機構週五公布社會安全卡申請中最受歡迎的名字。

Liam has reigned for eight years in a row for boys, while Olivia has topped the girls’ list for six. Also, for the sixth consecutive year, Emma took the second slot for girls, and Noah for boys.

利亞姆已連續8年蟬聯男孩榜首，奧莉維亞則連續6年位居女孩榜首。此外，艾瑪連續第6年在女孩中排名第二，諾亞在男子組中排名第二。

The girls’ name Luna slipped out of the Top 10 and was replaced by Sofia, which enters at number 10 for the first time.

女孩的名字露娜跌出前十名，由蘇菲亞取代，後者首次進入第十名。

新聞辭典

dominate：動詞，支配，統治，控制。例句：He refuses to let others speak and dominates every meeting.（他每次開會都主導一切，不讓他人講話。）

date back：動詞片語，追溯。例句：This tradition dates back to midieval times.（這個傳統可以追溯到中世紀時期。）

