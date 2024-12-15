中英對照讀新聞》UNESCO cultural heritage list日本數世紀歷史的日本酒傳統獲聯合國教科文組織認可列入文化遺產清單

日本酒獲得聯合國組織認可，列為無形文化遺產。（路透）

2024/12/15 05:30

◎林家宇

UNESCO recognized Japan’s ancient process of sake brewing as an "intangible cultural heritage" on Wednesday, which producers hope will boost global interest in the traditional rice wine that dates back centuries but has waned in popularity at home.

聯合國教育、科學及文化組織認可日本日本古老的清酒釀造程序為「無形文化遺產」，製酒業者期盼此舉將推升全球對可追溯至數世紀之久，逐漸在日本本土式微的傳統米酒的興趣。

The beverage is made over several weeks by fermenting a mixture of rice, water, yeast and a colorful mold known as koji, in a process more akin to making beer than wine. The end results can be served hot, cold or at room temperature.

這款飲品的作法是以米、水、酵母以及色彩鮮艷，被稱為麴的黴菌形成的混合物發酵數週，製作程序更類似啤酒而非葡萄酒。成品能夠以熱、冷或室溫溫度飲用。

While sake plays a significant role in Japanese society and tradition, often served during ceremonies and special meals, demand has ebbed for the drink domestically even as international demand grows.

通常在儀式或特殊餐宴中提供的清酒，儘管在日本社會和傳統上扮演顯要角色，國際需求亦有成長，但在日本國內的飲用需求卻日漸衰退。

Sake producers hope UNESCO’s recognition accelerates their exports and reinvigorates enthusiasm for the beverage at home.

清酒業者希望聯合國教科文組織的認可能促進出口，並重新燃起國內對這款飲品的熱情。

新聞辭典

intangible：形容詞，無形的。例句：Perfect goodwill is our company’s most valuable intangible asset.（完美的商譽是我們公司最具價值的無形資產）

reinvigorate：動詞，使恢復活力、元氣。例句：The new mayor wants to reinvigorate buisness of the area.（新任市長希望為這個地區的商業活動注入活力）

