    中英對照讀新聞》 Caravaggio portrait goes on public display for the first time in Rome卡拉瓦喬肖像畫將在羅馬首次向公眾展出

    卡拉瓦喬所描繪的教宗烏爾班八世是少數留存於世的肖像畫作。（法新社）

    2024/12/01 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    A portrait by baroque painter Caravaggio held in a private collection since it was discovered more than 60 years ago is being shown to the public for the first time in a museum in Rome.

    一幅由巴洛克畫家卡拉瓦喬繪製的肖像畫，自從被發現並由私人蒐藏超過60年後，將首次於羅馬的博物館向大眾公開展示。

    Caravaggio, whose real name was Michelangelo Merisi, was a master of the chiaroscuro technique of lighting to make his subjects seem to come alive. He died in 1610 in his late thirties after a turbulent life.

    本名米開朗基羅．梅里西的卡拉瓦喬是一位明暗對照法技巧大師，以光線使畫作主題栩栩如生。他的一生動盪波折，於1610年30歲後半過世。

    His portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, who would go on to become 17th century Pope Urban VIII - a great patron of the arts who had sculptor and architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini among his proteges - was attributed to him in 1963.

    這幅在1963年認定出自卡拉瓦喬之手的肖像畫，描繪的是在十七世紀成為教宗烏爾班八世的馬費奧．巴貝里尼。他是顯要的藝術贊助人，受他提攜的後進包括身兼雕塑家和建築師的吉安．羅倫佐．貝尼尼。

    It is one of just a handful of surviving Caravaggio portraits, since most have been lost or destroyed, and it goes on display from Nov. 23 until Feb. 23, 2025, the museum said.

    這僅是卡拉瓦喬少數留存於世的肖像畫之一，其它多數已佚失或毀壞。這幅作品將於11月23日起展示至2025年2月23日。

    新聞辭典

    turbulent：形容詞，動盪的、混亂的。例句：A turbulent society is not good for economic development.（一個動盪的社會無益經濟發展）

    protege：名詞，受提攜者、門生。例句：Lots of famous japanese authors were protrges of Natsume Kinnosuke.（許多有名的日本作家曾受夏目漱石提攜）

