中英對照讀新聞》US town on alert after 43 monkeys escape research facility43隻猴子逃離研究設施 美國小鎮進入戒備狀態

美國一個小鎮有43隻猴子逃出實驗室，引起當地民眾驚慌。（法新社檔案照）

2024/11/21 05:30

◎孫宇青

More than 40 monkeys were on the loose in a small US town after escaping a research facility, with authorities warning residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

美國一個小鎮有40幾隻猴子逃離研究設施後逍遙法外，當地政府警告居民緊閉門窗。

The rhesus macaques － described as "skittish" by police in Yemassee, South Carolina － have fled their enclosures at a facility run by Alpha Genesis, which specializes in primate-based biomedical research.

這些被南卡羅來納州耶馬西警方形容為「易受驚嚇」的普通獼猴，逃離專門從事靈長類生物醫學研究的「阿爾發創世紀」公司所經營的設施圍欄。

Search teams were deployed to help locate the monkeys and were "working to entice them with food," the local police department said.

當地警察局表示，已部署搜索小組協尋猴子，並「努力用食物引誘牠們」。

The police force added that all the 43 primates were young females weighing up to three kilograms, and that they had not been used for testing. A spokesman from Alpha Genesis can confirm that these animals are too young to carry disease.（AFP）

警方補充說，這43隻靈長類動物都是體重達3公斤的年輕雌性動物，此前並未用於實驗。阿爾發創世紀公司的發言人可以證實，這些動物年紀尚幼，不會攜帶疾病。（法新社）

新聞辭典

on the loose：慣用片語，在逃；未受管制。例句：A lion escaped the zoo and has been on the loose.（1隻獅子從動物園逃脫，目前還在外遊蕩。）

skittish：形容詞，易受驚的；不安的。例句：My cat is quite skittish and would be fierce to strangers.（我的貓很膽怯，對陌生人很兇。）

