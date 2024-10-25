中英對照讀新聞》Unclaimed pavilions leave expo on hook for 7.7 billion yen沒人要的展館讓世博會陷入77億日圓的困境

2025年大阪關西世博主辦單位今年9月8日提供的世博會場鳥瞰圖。（美聯社）

2024/10/25 05:30

◎ 張沛元

The Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 may have to dip into its emergency fund of 7.7 billion yen, as some of the nine prefabricated pavilions under construction are unlikely to be used by participating countries.

2025年大阪關西世博會可能得動用77億日圓的緊急基金，因其9個正在興建的預製展館中，有部分不太可能會被參展國使用。

These prefabricated, simplified “Type X” pavilions were proposed last summer to replace some of the “Type A” pavilions—unique, custom-designed facilities built by participating countries or regions, that were facing construction delays.

這些預製的、簡化的「X型」展館，去夏被提議用來取代部分「A型」展館－－「A型」展館是參展國或地區建造的獨特的、定制設計的設施，但興建面臨延宕。

However, as of mid June, only three countries have decided to use the Type X pavilions and one other is considering the option.

然而，截至6月中旬，僅3國決定使用X型展館，另有1國還在考慮中。

This means the organizers will need to cover the construction costs of up to six remaining Type X pavilions, estimated at 6.2 billion to 7.7 billion yen.

這意味主辦單位將需要承擔剩下的6棟X型展館的建造成本，估計為62億到77億日圓。

新聞辭典

unclaimed：形容詞，無主的；無人領取的。例句：What will happen to abandoned and unclaimed luggage at airports?（機場裡被遺棄與無人認領的行李接下來會怎樣？）

dip into something：片語動詞，動用，花費（部分積蓄）。例句：He had to dip into his savings to pay for medical bills.（他不得不動用個人積蓄來付醫療費。）

