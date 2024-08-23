中英對照讀新聞》Screen blocking scenic view of Mt. Fuji removed, perhaps for good 阻擋富士山景的屏障被拆，可能永遠不會再架設

1名遊客在今年5月21日於日本山梨縣富士河口湖町的1家勞森便利商店前拍攝該店背後的富士山景。（路透檔案照）

2024/08/23 05:30

◎張沛元

Local authorities in Fuji-Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture have removed a screen blocking an iconic view of Mount Fuji hovering over a convenience store here just three months after installing it.

（日本）山梨縣富士河口湖町當局在此間一家勞森便利商店後方架設阻擋知名的富士山景的屏障後，僅3個月就拆除這面屏障。

The barrier was erected to deter tourists whose unruly behavior, including jaywalking and littering, had angered residents.

當初架設該屏障是為了阻止令居民憤怒的不守規矩的遊客，其惡行包括不遵守交通規則隨意穿越馬路與亂丟垃圾。

Officials removed the mesh screen on Aug. 15 as a precaution against Typhoon No. 7. They have no immediate plans to reinstall the barrier, but have indicated they may do so if tourist behavior worsens.

為避免第7號颱風來襲時釀災，官員在8月15日拆除這面網狀屏障，而且並無計畫立即重新架設屏障，但稱若遊客又不守規矩，他們就可能會重設屏障。

The barrier, 20 meters long and 2.5 meters high, was installed across the street from the front of the Lawson Kawaguchiko Ekimae outlet on May 21.

這面長20公尺、高2.5公尺的屏障在5月21日被架設於勞森便利商店河口湖站的正門的對街。

新聞辭典

for good：慣用語，永久地，永遠地。例句：This time, she left her cheating husband for good.（她這回徹底離開她的出軌老公。）

deter：動詞，阻止，威懾，使不敢。例句：The new strategy President Biden approved in March emphasizes the need to deter Russia, the PRC and North Korea simultaneously.（拜登總統3月批准的這項新戰略強調需要同時威懾俄羅斯、中華人民共和國與北韓。）

