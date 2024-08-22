中英對照讀新聞》Dolphins ’deliberately get high’ on puffer fish nerve toxins by carefully chewing and passing them around 海豚仔細咀嚼和傳遞河豚神經毒素 「故意使自己興奮」
◎孫宇青
Dolphins are thought of as one of the most intelligent species in the animal kingdom – and experts believe they have put their ingenuity to use in the pursuit of getting "high".
海豚被認為是動物王國中最聰明的物種之一，專家相信牠們會利用自己的聰明才智，來追求「興奮感」。
In extraordinary scenes filmed for a new documentary, young dolphins were seen carefully manipulating a certain kind of puffer fish which, if provoked, releases a nerve toxin.
在一部新紀錄片拍攝的特別場景中，人們看到年幼海豚小心翼翼地操縱某種河豚，這種河豚若被激怒，就會釋放一種神經毒素。
Though large doses of the toxin can be deadly, in small amounts it is known to produce a narcotic effect, and the dolphins appeared to have worked out how to make the fish release just the right amount.
儘管大劑量的毒素可能致命，但眾所周知，少量毒素會產生麻醉作用，而海豚似乎已經知道如何讓河豚釋放適量毒素。
Carefully chewing on the puffer and passing it between one another, the marine mammals then enter what seems to be a trance-like state.
這種海洋哺乳動物會小心地咀嚼河豚，並將其在彼此之間傳遞，接著就能進入一種類似恍惚的狀態。
新聞辭典
ingenuity：名詞，聰明才智。例句：It took a little ingenuity to solve the riddle.（解開這個謎題，需要一點聰明才智。）
trance：動詞或名詞，恍惚、出神、昏睡狀態。例句：Everyone was in a trance while Max was talking.（麥克斯說話時，大家都在恍神。）