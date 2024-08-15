中英對照讀新聞》Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol 比利時人酒後駕車被判無罪 因為他的身體會產生酒精

比利時一名男子因患有「自動釀酒綜合症」，在酒後駕車後獲無罪釋放。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2024/08/15 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Belgian man was acquitted of drunk driving because he suffers from auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), a rare condition whereby the body produces alcohol, his lawyer said.

比利時一名男子的律師表示，當事人酒後駕車後獲無罪釋放，因為他患有自動釀酒綜合症，這是一種身體會產生酒精的罕見疾病。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Anse Ghesquiere told Reuters that in "another unfortunate coincidence" her client works at a brewery, but three doctors who independently examined him confirmed he suffered from ABS.

安斯‧蓋斯奎爾告訴《路透》，「另一個不幸的巧合」是，她的客戶在釀酒廠工作，但3名醫師分別對他進行檢查後證實，他患有自動釀酒綜合症。

Belgian media said that in the verdict, the judge emphasized that the defendant did not experience symptoms of intoxication.

比利時媒體說，法官在判決書中強調，被告並未出現中毒症狀。

Lisa Florin, clinical biologist with Belgian hospital AZ Sint-Lucas, explained that people with the condition produce the same type of alcohol as the one in alcoholic drinks but that they generally feel less of its effects.

比利時聖盧卡斯醫院的臨床生物學家麗莎‧佛洛林解釋，患有這種疾病的人會產生與酒精飲料中相同類型的酒精，但他們通常感覺不到酒精的影響。

She added that people are not born with ABS but can get it when they already suffer from another intestine-related condition.

她補充說，人們並不是生來就患有自動釀酒綜合症，而是當他們已經患有另一種腸道相關疾病時才會患上。

新聞辭典

acquit：動詞，宣判無罪、無罪釋放。例句：Jenny was acquitted of adultery.（珍妮被控通姦，但獲判無罪。）

defendant：名詞，被告。例句：Jenny was accused of a range of crimes, from adultery to theft.（珍妮被控通姦、竊盜等一堆罪名。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法