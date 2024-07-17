為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Italy riled up by stamp honouring Fascist football pioneer 義大利紀念法西斯主義者足球先驅的郵票引發怒火

義大利足球俱樂部「羅馬體育」球迷揮舞印有創辦人佛斯基肖像的旗子。（法新社）

2024/07/17 05:30

◎管淑平

The decision to honour the founder of the AS Roma football club on a postage stamp has caused a furore in Italy due to his Fascist past.

義大利發行紀念「羅馬體育」足球俱樂部創辦人的郵票，因他過去的法西斯主義者背景引發軒然大波。

The stamp issued on Thursday bears the face of Italo Foschi, a Fascist militia leader who was accused of persecuting Jewish people.

這張週四發行的郵票上印有伊塔洛‧佛斯基肖像，他是1名被指控迫害猶太人的法西斯民兵領袖。

And the decision to honour Roma’s founding president has caused bewilderment, coming at the same time as another stamp honouring a Socialist MP assassinated 100 years ago by Fascist hitmen － one of whom was praised by Foschi.

而且，發行羅馬足球俱樂部創始主席紀念郵票的決定造成困惑，因為同時還發行1張1名百年前遭法西斯殺手暗殺的社會黨國會議員紀念郵票—其中1名殺手曾受到佛斯基讚揚。

Foschi was the "author of brutal crimes against political opponents and of ruthless persecutions against Jews," wrote two MPs from the opposition Democratic Party, Francesco Verducci and Dario Parrini, calling the choice "offensive and shameful". (AFP)

反對黨民主黨2名議員弗朗契斯科‧維杜奇和達里歐‧帕里尼寫道，佛斯基是「對政治對手犯下殘暴罪行，並且無情迫害猶太人」，2人稱這個選擇「令人反感和可恥」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

furore：名詞，轟動，狂怒。例句：The new policy caused a furore among business owners.（新政策在企業主中引發軒然大波。）

bewilderment：名詞，困惑，混亂。例句：The sudden change in plans left everyone in bewilderment.（計畫突然改變，讓每個人都感到困惑。）

