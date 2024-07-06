中英對照讀新聞》Yes, some animals can have babies without a mate.是的，有些動物能在沒有配偶的情況下生孩子

部分爬行動物可單性生殖。圖僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（美聯社）

2024/07/06

周虹汶

A boa constrictor in the U.K. gave birth to 14 babies — without a mate.

英國一條紅尾蚺生了14個寶寶──在沒有配偶的情況下。

Is it a miracle? The result of a secret rendezvous? Probably not. Females of species have the ability to reproduce asexually, without sperm from a male. The process is called parthenogenesis, from the Greek words for “virgin” and “birth.”

是奇蹟嗎？幽會產物？或許不是。物種雌性具有無性生殖能力，無需雄性的精子。這個過程被稱為單性生殖，源自希臘語的「處女」和「誕生」。

Some plants and insects can do it, as well as some amphibians, reptiles, birds and fish.

有些植物和昆蟲可以做到這一點，還有一些兩棲動物、爬行動物、鳥類和魚類。

It tends to occur in situations where females are separated from males, said Demian Chapman, who directs the Sharks & Rays Conservation Research Program at the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida.

在佛羅里達州薩拉索塔管理莫特海洋實驗室與水族館鯊魚和魟魚保護研究計畫的德米安．查普曼說，這往往發生在雌性與雄性分開的情況下。

The boa in the U.K., a 6-foot, 13-year-old Brazilian Rainbow Boa named Ronaldo, gave birth last week after having no contact with any other snakes for at least nine years, according to the City of Portsmouth College, which kept the snake.

根據養這條蛇的樸茨茅夫市學院說法，英國這條蚺是一隻6英尺長、名為「羅納多」的13歲巴西彩虹蚺，至少9年未和任何其他蛇接觸，上週生產。

新聞辭典

tend：動詞，指傾向、易於、往往、照顧。The nurse gently tended my cuts.（這名護士輕柔護理我的傷口。）

give birth：片語動詞，指生孩子。例句：She gave birth to twins.（她生了一對雙胞胎。）

