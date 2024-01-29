中英對照讀新聞》Germany to send Ukraine six ’Sea King’ helicopters for air 德國將向烏克蘭派遣6架「海王」直升機用於防空

德國承諾援助烏克蘭「海王」多用途直升機。（取自德國國防部網站）

2024/01/29 05:30

◎陳成良

Germany will send six helicopters to Ukraine out of Germany’s military inventory to be delivered from the second quarter of this year, its defence minister Boris Pistorius announced on Tuesday, the first delivery of its kind from Germany.

德國國防部長皮斯托瑞斯週二宣布，德國將從今年第2季度開始，向烏克蘭交付德國軍事庫存中的6架直升機，這是德國首次交付此類直升機。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The helicopters, called "Sea King" helicopters, should help Ukraine with everything from surveillance of the Black Sea to transporting soldiers, Pistorius said.

皮斯托瑞斯說，這些被稱為「海王」的直升機，應該能幫助烏克蘭完成從黑海監視到運送士兵的一切任務。

The minister was speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, where over 50 states and organisations plan capabilities on Ukraine’s frontline. Germany and France have led the coalition for air defence together since November.

這位部長是在烏克蘭國防聯絡小組的一次會議上發表講話，該小組有50多個國家和組織策劃在烏克蘭前線部署能力。自去年11月以來，德國和法國共同領導這個防空聯盟。

"For the protection of the Ukrainian people and infrastructure, air defence continues to be the number 1 priority. We also need more speed with arms production," Pistorius said. (Reuters)

皮斯托瑞斯說：「為了保護烏克蘭人民和基礎設施，防空仍是首要任務。我們還需要加快武器生產。」（路透）

新聞辭典

inventory：名詞，（某處的）物品清單，庫存。例句：At the end of the day, employees must do an inventory check.（每天工作結束前，員工必須盤點存貨。）

infrastructure：名詞，基礎建設。例句：Strengthening infrastructure is very important.（加強基礎建設很重要。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法