中英對照讀新聞》Unsold Christmas trees are on the menu for elephants and bison at the Berlin Zoo 柏林動物園大象和野牛菜單上有未售出的耶誕樹

柏林動物園一年一度的耶誕樹餵食活動中，一頭亞洲象將一棵耶誕樹拋向空中。（美聯社）

2024/01/15 05:30

◎陳成良

There’s a bit of post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other tenants at the Berlin Zoo: they can chomp on Christmas trees that didn’t find a home.

柏林動物園的大象和其他房客菜單上，有一些耶誕節後的歡呼聲：牠們可以咀嚼沒有找到家的耶誕樹。

The tree treats were unwrapped Thursday in what has become an annual event. Elephants tore off branches with their trunks and either gobbled them or tossed them around their enclosure.

週四，耶誕樹上的點心被拆開包裝，這已成為一年一度的活動。大象用鼻子扯下樹枝，要麼狼吞虎嚥，要麼扔到圍欄周圍。

The European bison nestled into the trees before starting to munch on them. And reindeer sniffed and played with the conifers.

歐洲野牛依偎著些樹木，然後開始啃食，馴鹿則嗅著這種針葉樹，嬉戲玩耍。

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations. (AP)

動物園只從選定的供應商購買新鮮的、未售出的樹木，不接受公眾提供的樹木，這些樹木可能含有化學物質，或剩餘的裝飾品。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

gobble：動詞，大口吞食。例句：He is starving enough to gobble up the whole cake.(他餓到把整塊蛋糕都吃掉了。)

munch：動詞，大聲咀嚼。例句：We watched her munch her way through two packets of peanuts.（我們看著她津津有味地嚼完2包花生。）

