為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》PepsiCo sued by New York state over plastic pollution 百事公司因塑膠污染被紐約州起訴

塑膠瓶裝的百事碳酸飲料。（美聯社）

塑膠瓶裝的百事碳酸飲料。（美聯社）

2024/01/03 05:30

◎管淑平

New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday, pointing to the soda giant’s plastic waste as a scourge of waterways and blasting the company’s "misleading" statements on the environment.

紐約州週三起訴百事公司，指這家飲料大廠製造的塑膠垃圾，是水道的大患，並抨擊該公司在環境方面發表「誤導性的」聲明。

The civil suit, filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James in New York state Supreme Court, seeks a finding that PepsiCo contributed to a "public nuisance" in the Buffalo River; the imposition of financial penalties and compensatory damages on the company; and an order that PepsiCo cease the sale of single-use plastic on goods that do not warn of the environmental ills.

這項由紐約州檢察長詹樂霞向州最高法院提起的民事訴訟，尋求就百事公司對水牛河造成「公害」做出裁決，對該公司處以罰款和補償性損害賠償金，並下令百事停止銷售未警示環境傷害的拋棄式塑膠包裝產品。

A survey by James’ office found that PepsiCo’s plastic packaging was by far the greatest source of Buffalo River plastic pollution. The plastics "cause wide-ranging harms to the public and New York State," said the suit.(AFP)

詹樂霞辦公室進行的調查發現，百事公司的塑膠包裝是目前為止水牛河塑膠污染的最大來源。訴訟指出，這些塑膠「對民眾和紐約州造成廣泛的傷害」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

scourge：名詞，禍害，災難。例句：The pandemic is a scourge of the world.（這場大流行疫情是世界大患。）

blast：動詞，抨擊。例句：He was blasted for his poor performance.（他因表現不佳遭到嚴厲批評。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門

2024總統立委選舉

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播