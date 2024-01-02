中英對照讀新聞》Alabama woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children 擁有罕見雙子宮的阿拉巴馬州婦女產下2名小孩

擁有罕見雙子宮的阿拉巴馬州婦女海契爾，近日產下2名女孩。（美聯社）

2024/01/02 05:30

◎盧永山

An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus.

阿拉巴馬州1名擁有2個子宮和2個子宮頸的婦女，在每個子宮各懷1個嬰兒後，產下2個嬰兒。

Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, about 45 kilometers northwest of Birmingham, gave birth to two girls on Wednesday and Thursday after a combined 20 hours of labor.

家住伯明罕市西北約45公里多拉鎮的凱爾西‧海契爾，在歷經20小時的分娩後，於週三和週四生下2個女孩。

Hatcher was diagnosed with a double uterus when she was 17. The rare congenital condition occurs in 0.3% of women, according to a report published by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. There is an “estimated one-in-a-million chance” of carrying a baby in both uteri, also known as a dicavitary pregnancy, the report says.

海契爾在17歲時被診斷出擁有雙子宮。根據伯明罕阿拉巴馬大學發表的報告，這種罕見的先天性症狀發生在0.3％的女性身上。報告稱，雙子宮懷上嬰兒的估計機率為百萬分之一，也稱為雙子宮懷孕。

The older child, Roxi, was born on Wednesday, and Rebel arrived on Thursday. Hatcher said that both she and the newborns are healthy. Her husband, Caleb, was with her in the hospital,.

較大的嬰兒羅茜於週三誕生，芮貝兒於週四出世。海契爾說，她和新生兒都很健康，她的丈夫迦勒在醫院陪她。

新聞辭典

diagnose：動詞，診斷。例句：She was diagnosed with having diabetes.（她被診斷出患有糖尿病。）

congenital：形容詞，天生的、先天的。例句：A congenital disease or condiction exists at or from birth.（先天性疾病或症狀，是在出生時或出生後就存在的。）

