中英對照讀新聞》Peru doctors save toddler who swallowed eight medical needles 祕魯醫生救回吞下8根醫療針頭的幼童

祕魯一名幼童在媽媽工作的農場玩耍時，誤吞8根醫療用針頭。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2023/12/28 05:30

◎孫宇青

Doctors in northeastern Peru saved the life of a 2-year-old boy who had swallowed eight injection needles while playing.

祕魯東北部的醫生團隊，救回一名在玩耍時吞下8根注射用針頭的2歲幼童的生命。

"It was once we were in the operating room and we opened up his abdomen that we found those metal pieces, (and realized) they were really needles," Dr. Efrain Salazar said.

艾弗拉印‧薩拉札醫生說：「我們是在手術室剖開他的肚子時，發現那些金屬小東西，（才明白）那些真的是針頭。」

Local media reported that the needles were used to vaccinate farm animals where the boy’s mother works.

當地媒體報導，這些針頭是這名男孩的媽媽工作的場所，用來為農場動物注射疫苗所使用的。

The boy, whose name was not revealed, lives in agricultural area of Taratopo, some 622 kilometers from capital Lima.

這名男孩的名字並未被公開，他住在塔拉托波的農業地區，距離首都利馬約622公里。

"Maybe he swallowed them when he was there playing," the boy’s mother said.

男孩的媽媽說：「他可能是在那邊玩耍時誤吞了針頭。」

The boy’s life was not at risk following surgery, local media added.（Reuters）

當地媒體補充道，在接受手術後，男孩性命無虞。（路透）

新聞辭典

toddler：名詞，學步兒童。例句：One toddler was unfortunately dead in this car crash.（一名幼童不幸在這起車禍中喪命。）

abdomen：名詞，腹部、下腹。例句：Abdomen diseases always caused people a great deal of unease.（腹部疾病總是給人們帶來強烈不安。）

