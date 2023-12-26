中英對照讀新聞》Vatican approves blessings for same-sex couples under certain conditions 梵蒂岡批准在特定情況下給予同性伴侶祝福

梵蒂岡批准在特定情況下為同性伴侶施行祝福禮。（美聯社）

2023/12/26 05:30

◎ 魏國金

The Vatican said in a ruling approved by Pope Francis that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies.

梵蒂岡在教宗方濟各批准的一份裁決中表示，羅馬天主教神父可以為同性伴侶施行祝福禮，只要它們不屬於正規教會儀式或禮拜儀式的一部分。

A document from the Vatican’s doctrinal office said such blessings would not legitimise irregular situations but be a sign that God welcomes all.

梵蒂岡教義辦公室的一份文件稱，這樣的祝福不會合法化非正規狀況，卻是上帝歡迎所有人的記號。

It said priests should decide on a case-by-case basis and "should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing".

該文件說，神父應逐案決定，「不應在任何人們可能透過簡單祝福，而尋求上帝幫助的狀況下，阻止或禁止教會與人們保持親密關係」。

The pope hinted that an official change was in the works in October in response to questions put forward by five conservative cardinals at the start of a synod of bishops at the Vatican.

教宗暗示，一項官方變革計畫在10月進行，以回應5位保守派紅衣主教在梵蒂岡主教會議開始時提出的問題。

新聞辭典

administer：給予、施行。例句：The nurse administered the medicine to the little boy.（護士給小男孩服藥。）

in the works： 籌備中、進行中。例句：Several large investments are in the works.（幾項大筆投資案正在進行中）。

