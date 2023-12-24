中英對照讀新聞》Tom Hanks brings love of space to new immersive London show湯姆．漢克把太空之愛帶進倫敦的新沉浸式展演中

曾演出經典太空電影「阿波羅13」的湯姆漢克擔任此部紀錄片旁白。（路透）

2023/12/24 05:30

◎林家宇

"The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks" looks at the first moon landings of the Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972 and their successor, NASA’s human spaceflight program, Artemis.

「月球漫遊者：與湯姆．漢克的旅程」聚焦1969至1972年首次登陸月球的阿波羅計畫及其後繼者，NASA的人類太空飛行任務「阿提米絲」。

"...Men and women are going to go back...very soon and isn’t it wonderful that we have the curiosity and the drive in order to do something for which there is no rewarded riches, there’s no territory that is going to be conquered," Hanks said. "The only thing that we are going to get is proof that...we can not only imagine the impossible, we can make the impossible possible.”

漢克說，「…男男女女們…很快就會回到月球。這不是很奇妙嗎，我們有著好奇心和驅動力去做某些沒有豐厚回報的事情。那裡沒有領土要去征服」。漢克說：「我們所得到的只是證明…我們不僅能想像不可能，還能將不可能化為可能」。

Asked if he wanted to go to space himself, he said: “If they need somebody to go up and just keep the windows clean and serve the food and clean up afterwards, I’d be their man."

被問到是否想要親自登上太空？他說，「如果他們需要人上去把窗子擦亮，幫忙端食物然後收拾善後，那麼我樂意之至」。

"There’s something about the experience. I think you need time. I know people can go up and they can come down and that’s a wonderful thing and that’s great. But I think I need a little bit more time up there to ponder the infinite universe.”

「這樣的經驗有某種意涵。我想你需要時間。我知道人們能夠升空後接著返回，那是很美好的一件事，那很棒。但我想我需要在上頭多一些時間來思考這無限的宇宙」。

新聞辭典

riches：名詞，財產、豐富資源。例句：This area has enormous rare riches .（這個地區有著龐大的稀有資源）

ponder：動詞，思考、沉思。例句：The general is pondering his strategy of combat.（將軍正在思考他的作戰策略）

