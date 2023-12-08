中英對照讀新聞》Australians add coffee to cement 澳洲人把咖啡加到水泥裡

澳洲將咖啡渣混入水泥，使其更堅固。圖為澳洲雪梨的1名咖啡師在調製咖啡。（路透檔案照）

2023/12/08 05:30

◎張沛元

If there is one thing this city prides itself on, it is its coffee. Melbourne considers itself the mecca of cafe culture in Australia, with tattooed-and-pierced baristas making strong artisanal brews for coffee-snob customers on almost every corner.

若要說這座（澳洲）城市有何能引以自豪的話，那就是咖啡。墨爾本自認是澳洲咖啡館文化的聖地，市內幾乎每個角落都有紋身兼穿孔的咖啡師，為喝咖啡很講究的顧客製作濃烈的手工咖啡。

But as with all consumption, there is waste.

但一如所有消費，（喝咖啡也會帶來）浪費。

Australia produces about 83,000 tons of ground coffee and chaff each year, the byproducts of roasting and brewing coffee, most of it going into landfill.

澳洲每年生產約8.3萬噸研磨咖啡粉與咖啡豆外殼，即烘焙與調製咖啡的副產品，絕大部分（最後）被當成垃圾掩埋。

A group of scientists here is now trying to give coffee grounds a second act, putting the energizing substance into concrete — making it both stronger and more sustainable.

此地一群科學家如今試圖讓咖啡渣有第二人生，將這種能讓人精神一振的物質放入混凝土，使其變得更堅固與永續。

新聞辭典

pride yourself on something：慣用語，為…而自豪；對…引以為榮。例句：She prides herself on her enthusiasm of helping others.（她以樂於助人自豪。）

snob：名詞，勢利眼，傲慢自負者；自認蓋高尚、對某領域很懂得人。例句：He is such an intellectual snob.（他自認為學問超好的咧。）

second act：慣用語，第二幕，指退休或放棄過去職業後奉獻的新志業。

