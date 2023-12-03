中英對照讀新聞》Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize with dystopian novel ’Prophet Song’保羅．林區反烏托邦小說「先知之歌」贏得英國布克獎

愛爾蘭作家保羅林區贏得2023英國布克獎。（路透）

2023/12/03 05:30

◎林家宇

Irish writer Paul Lynch won the 2023 Booker Prize on Sunday for his novel ’Prophet Song’, the story of a family and a country on the brink of catastrophe as an imaginary Irish government veers towards tyranny.

愛爾蘭作家保羅．林區以小說「先知之歌」贏得2023布克獎。該書講述一個家庭和國家在一個虛構的愛爾蘭政府轉向獨裁之際陷入災難邊緣的故事。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The novel, Lynch’s fifth, seeks to show the unrest in Western democracies and their indifference towards disasters such as the implosion of Syria.

林區的第五部小說試圖展現西方民主國家的動盪和他們對諸如敘利亞內亂等災難的漠不關心。

"From that first knock at the door, ’Prophet Song’ forces us out of our complacency as we follow the terrifying plight of a woman seeking to protect her family in an Ireland descending into totalitarianism," Esi Edugyan, chair of the Booker’s 2023 judges, said.

2023年布克獎評審團主席艾昔．艾杜揚說：「從那第一響敲門聲響起，隨著我們深入一名女性在愛爾蘭轉變為專制主義的同時試圖保護家庭的恐怖困境，『先知之歌』迫使我們從自得意滿中抽離」。

"I wanted to deepen the reader’s immersion to such a degree that by the end of the book, they would not just know, but feel this problem for themselves," Lynch said in comments published on the Booker Prize website.

布克獎網站刊登的林區感言寫道，「我想要讓讀者身歷其境，其程度會讓他們在本書結尾時不只是明白，也能切身感受到這個問題」。

新聞辭典

veer：動詞，轉向、轉變。例句：Germany veered to the fascism when Nazi took the power in 1930s.（德國在1930年代納粹掌權後轉變為法西斯主義）

implosion：名詞，崩潰、崩盤。例句：This country is on the verge of implosion because of the civil war.（這個國家因內戰處於崩潰邊緣）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法