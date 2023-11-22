為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Germany to extend energy price caps until end of March 2024德國將延長能源價格上限到2024年3月底

德國的瓦斯表。（歐新社）

德國的瓦斯表。（歐新社）

2023/11/22 05:30

◎管淑平

Germany plans to extend the electricity and gas price caps it introduced last year until March 2024, a source told Reuters on Friday.

一名消息人士週五告訴路透，德國計畫將去年實施的電力和天然氣價格上限，延長到2024年3月。

Berlin last year introduced a 200-billion-euro relief package to help companies and households shoulder soaring electricity and gas bills following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drop in Russian gas exports.

柏林去年實施一份2000億歐元的紓困方案，協助企業和家庭負擔因為俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭和減少天然氣出口而上漲的電價和天然氣費用。

The government, however, plans to abolish a sales tax cut for gas and district heating it introduced as part of last year’s relief measures at the beginning of 2024, the source said, amid more stabilized prices and a tighter federal budget. (Reuters)

然而，在價格已較為穩定以及聯邦預算更為緊縮之際，德國政府打算從2024年初起，廢除去年紓困措施中的天然氣和區域供暖銷售稅減稅措施，這名消息人士說。（路透）

新聞辭典

extend：動詞，擴大，延長；伸出，延伸。例句：We’ve extended the scope of this building project.（我們已經擴大這項建設計畫的規模。）

shoulder：動詞，承擔，承受。例句：Don’t expect him to shoulder the responsibility of caring his aging parents.（不要期待他承擔照顧年邁父母的責任。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門

2024總統立委選舉

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播