中英對照讀新聞》Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to ’sleep’任務完成，印度讓月球探測車「休眠」

普拉岡探測車拍攝的維克蘭登陸器（Vikram lander）。（美聯社）

2023/09/05 05:30

◎魏國金

ndia switched off its moon rover, the first craft to reach the lunar south pole, after it completed its two-week assignment conducting experiments, the country’s space agency said.

在完成2週的實驗任務後，印度關閉其第一個抵達月球南極的探測車，印度太空機構說。

The Pragyan rover from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was "set into Sleep mode" but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on X.

來自月球飛船3號的「普拉岡」號「進入休眠模式」，不過電池已充電，接收器仍開啟，印度太空研究組織（ISRO）在X平台上發文說。

"Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments!" ISRO said. "Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador."

「希望為另一輪任務成功醒來！」IRSO說。「否則，它將永遠留在那兒，做為印度的月球大使」。

By landing on the moon, India joined the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. It went beyond them in reaching the rugged south pole, shortly after Russia’s Luna-25 crashed on a similar attempt.

藉由登陸月球，印度加入美國、中國與前蘇聯的行列。但在抵達崎嶇的南極上，印度超越他們，不久之前，俄羅斯的月球-25號在類似的嘗試中墜毀。

Chandrayaan-3’s soft, textbook touchdown after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation in the world’s most populous country. The media hailed the landing as India’s greatest scientific feat.

在2019年1次失敗的嘗試後，月球飛船3號足堪範例的軟著陸，在這個全世界人口最多的國家引發歡騰。媒體讚揚該著陸為印度最偉大的科學成就。

新聞辭典

go beyond：超越、超出。例句：The matter has gone beyond a joke.（這事可不是鬧著玩的。）

jubilation：歡騰、歡慶。例句：There was great jubilation when the armistice was announced.（停戰協議宣布時，大家歡欣鼓舞。）

