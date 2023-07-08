中英對照讀新聞》Iowa man wins Fourth of July Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Florida Keys愛荷華州男子贏得佛羅里達礁島群7月4日吃萊姆派錦標賽冠軍

美國愛荷華州38歲男子約書亞．莫格勒（右一）4日在佛羅里達州西礁島的「吃墨西哥萊姆派錦標賽」以3分35秒拿下冠軍。（美聯社）

2023/07/08 05:30

◎周虹汶

New York had its hot dog eating contest to celebrate Independence Day. But the Florida Keys had a sweeter alternative on Tuesday.

紐約舉辦吃熱狗比賽來慶祝美國獨立日。但佛羅里達礁島群週二有個更甜蜜的選擇。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Key West, where Key lime pie originated, was won by Joshua Mogle, a 38-year-old Altoona, Iowa, tire manufacturing manager.

墨西哥萊姆派發源地西礁島的「吃墨西哥萊姆派錦標賽」，由來自愛荷華州阿爾圖納市的38歲輪胎製造經理約書亞．莫格勒奪冠。

Mogle plunged face-first into a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream during the challenge, whose rules forbid contestants to use their hands.

規定禁止參賽者用手的挑戰期間，莫格爾臉部朝下沒入一個覆滿生奶油的9英寸餡餅中。

Mogle consumed the confection in three minutes and 35 seconds, besting 24 rivals in the culmination of Key West’s five-day Key Lime Festival.

莫格勒在3分35秒內吃光這道甜點，擊敗24名對手，將西礁島為期5天的「礁島萊姆節」推向高潮。

“Eat… eat… eat… always have pie in my mouth,” said Mogle, when asked about the strategy he employed. (AP)

當被問及他所採用的策略時，莫格爾說道，「吃……吃……吃……我嘴裡一直有餡餅。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

plunge：動詞，指驟然移動、驟然下降、價值或程度暴跌；名詞，指跳入、驟降。例句：They are expecting a plunge in profits this year.（他們預計今年利潤將大幅下降。）

smother：動詞，指使窒息、摧殘、厚厚地覆蓋、溺愛、把火悶熄。例句：I felt smothered by him.（他讓我感覺快窒息了。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法