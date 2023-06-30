為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Why Chinese students are taking graduation photos looking ‘more dead than alive’ 中國學生為何拍攝看似「生不如死」的畢業照

    部分中國大學畢業生拍畢業照時擺出「生不如死」的姿勢，暗諷就業市場前景欠佳．畢業即失業。圖為湖北武漢大學1名畢業生22日在畢業典禮上拿出手機拍照。（法新社）

    2023/06/30 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    One photo shows the young woman sprawled facedown on the ground in a graduation gown, her tasseled cap discarded to the side. Others show her slumped over a chair, collapsed against a wall, and hanging listlessly over a staircase banister.

    一張照片顯示，這名年輕女子穿著畢業服，四肢攤開坐地臉朝下，流蘇帽扔在一旁。其他照片則顯示她頭喪氣地窩在椅子上、癱靠著牆壁，以及無精打采地掛在樓梯扶手上。

    In recent weeks, Chinese social media has become awash with tongue-in-cheek images like these, posted by fresh graduates who have chosen to eschew the typical polished portraits in favor of shots they say offer a truer reflection of the tough reality they face.

    中國社群媒體近幾週充斥這類嘲諷挖苦式的圖片，張貼者都是應屆畢業生，他們選擇不拍典型的光鮮肖像照，改拍他們認為能更真實反映其所面臨的嚴峻現實的照片。

    A record 11.6 million Chinese college students are expected to enter the job market this summer, but their prospects look bleak. Urban youth unemployment is at record levels, reaching 20.8% in May, and an influx of new job seekers will only increase the competition.

    預計今夏將有破紀錄的1160萬名中國大學生進入就業市場，然其前景看似黯淡。都會區年輕人的失業率創新高，5月時達20.8%，大量新求職者進入（就業市場）只會加劇競爭。

    新聞辭典

    awash (with)：片語，被⋯淹沒的；充斥的。例句：The city has been awash with guns and drugs for decades.（該市充斥槍枝與毒品有數十年之久。）

    tongue-in-cheek：片語，以看似正經的方式開玩笑；嘲諷挖苦。

    in favor of：片語，有利於、支持、贊同。例句：The parliament voted in favor of budget cuts.（國會表決贊成刪減預算。）

