中英對照讀新聞》Lucky couple find £754,000 worth of gold coins dating back centuries buried under their kitchen floor幸運的夫婦在廚房地板下發現價值75.4萬英鎊的數世紀前金幣

2023/04/23 05:30

◎林雨萱

A couple were stunned to find 264 gold coins worth an eye-watering £754,000 concealed under their kitchen floor.

一對夫婦驚訝地發現廚房地板下藏有264枚金幣，價值高達驚人地75.4萬英鎊。

The pair were redecorating when they stumbled across a cup filled with the pricey pieces.

這兩人重新裝修廚房的時候，偶然發現一個裝滿這些貴重物件的杯子。

At first they thought they had uncovered an electrical cable six inches under the concrete at their 18th-century detached home, where they have lived for more than ten years.

起初他們以為，自己在這間獨棟住宅的水泥地板底下6英吋處，發現一條電纜。他們已經在這間18世紀的房子住了超過10年。

But when they lifted it up from under the floor they found the stash of coins in a salt-glazed earthenware cup that was about the same size as a Coke can.

但是當他們把它從地板底下抬出來的時候，發現這是一個尺寸跟可樂罐差不多的鹽釉陶杯子，裡面裝有硬幣。

On closer inspection they found the gold coins that dated from 1610 to 1727 and covered the reigns of James I and Charles I through to George I.

經過更仔細的檢查，他們發現這些金幣可追溯至1610至1727年，歷經詹姆士一世、查理一世直到喬治一世的統治時期。

They were traced as belonging to a wealthy and influential merchant family from Hull, the Fernley-Maisters.

這些金幣的主人可以追溯到來自赫爾的芬利－梅斯特斯商人家族，他們富有且具有影響力。

新聞辭典

eye-watering：形容詞，（數目）令人極度驚訝的。例句：Susan takes an eyewatering pay cut.（蘇珊的減薪幅度令人驚訝。）

detached：形容詞，心不在焉的；獨幢的。例句：Sandy seems a bit detatched.（珊迪看起來有點心不在焉。）

stash：動詞，存放、藏匿（大量物品）。例句：Alan stashes some paintings in the warehouse.（艾倫在倉庫存放一些油畫。）

