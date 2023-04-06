中英對照讀新聞》Crunch time: The baguette gets UN world heritage status 咀嚼時光：法式長棍麵包被列為世界文化遺產

法式長棍麵包正式被列入世界文化遺產。（歐新社檔案照）

2023/04/06 05:30

◎孫宇青

The baguette — the ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

被視為法式烘焙全球大使的長棍麵包，獲聯合國列入非物質文化遺產名單。

UNESCO experts decided that the simple French flute — made only of flour, water, salt, and yeast — deserved United Nations recognition, after France’s culture ministry warned of a "continuous decline" in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half-century.

在法國文化部針對傳統烘焙坊數量「持續減少」、過去半世紀來每年有400家歇業提出警告後，聯合國教育、科學及文化組織專家裁定，這種僅用麵粉、水、鹽和酵母製成的簡單法式長條麵包，值得獲得肯定。

UNESCO’s chief, Audrey Azoulay, said the decision honors more than just bread; it recognizes the "savoir-faire of artisanal bakers" and "a daily ritual."

聯合國教育、科學及文化組織秘書長阿祖萊說，這個決定不僅認可這款麵包，更認可「堅持手工的麵包師的技藝」及「一種日常儀式」。

"Of course, it should be on the list because the baguette symbolizes the world," said a baker at Julien’s Bakery near Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue.

鄰近香榭麗舍大道的朱利安烘焙坊一名麵包師說：「長棍麵包當然應該在名單上，因為它象徵這個世界。」

"If there’s no baguette, you can’t have a proper meal. In the morning you can toast it, for lunch it’s a sandwich, and then it accompanies dinner."（AP）

「若沒有長棍麵包，你就沒辦法好好吃一餐。早上你可以烤來吃，午餐可以做成三明治，也可以搭配晚餐享用。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

crunch：動詞，嘎吱作響地咀嚼或踩踏。例句：Aaron was crunching on an guava.（艾倫當時正在嘎吱嘎吱地咬著芭樂。）

intangible：形容詞，無形的。例句：Stocks are intangible property.（股票是無形資產。）

