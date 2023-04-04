為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》  Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Texas zoo with moat 脫逃專家密蘇里熊前往有護城河的德州動物園

    來自密蘇里州擅於脫逃的安第斯熊「班」，正前往德州一家有護城河的動物園，希望就此結束牠的流浪。（美聯社）

    2023/04/04 05:30

    ◎盧永山

     

    An escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes that it will put an end to his wandering.

    一隻來自密蘇里州擅於脫逃的熊，正前往德州一家有護城河的動物園，希望就此結束牠的流浪。

     

    The St. Louis Zoo cited the “specific and unique personality” of the Andean bear named Ben in announcing the move on March 21. His soon-to-be home at the Gladys Porter Zoo, Texas, has a long history of working with Andean bears. But it’s still adding some extra security measures.

    聖路易動物園3月21日宣布上述行動時，援引的理由是這頭名為「班」的安第斯熊，有著「特殊而獨特的個性」。牠即將在德州的格拉迪斯波特動物園安頓，這裡有著與安第斯熊打交道的悠久歷史，但仍在添加一些額外的安全措施。

     

    Ben gained notoriety in February by busting out of his habitat twice. The first time, the 4-year-old, 127-kilogram bear tore apart clips that attached stainless steel mesh to the frame of a door. But he was recaptured before the zoo opened for the day.

    今年2月，班因兩次闖出棲息地而聲名狼藉。第一次，這頭4歲、重127公斤的熊拆毀了將不銹鋼網固定在門框上的夾子，但牠在動物園當天開門前就被抓回來。

     

    新聞字典

    moat：名詞，護城河。例句：Our house is our castle, but it no longer needs to be surrounded by wall and moat. （我們的房子就是我們的城堡，但它不再需要被城牆和護城河圍繞。）

    bust out：動詞片語，突然做某事、脫逃。例句：She just busted out laughing. （她剛才突然大笑）。

