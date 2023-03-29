中英對照讀新聞》U.S. court won’t require FAA to make airplane seat size, spacing rules 美國法院不會要求FAA制定飛機座位尺寸、間距規定

阿酋航空波音777客機商務艙座位。（路透）

2023/03/29 05:30

◎管淑平

Airline passengers who have long felt squished in cramped seats suffered a setback on Friday as a U.S. appeals court refused to order the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to adopt minimum requirements for seat size and spacing.

長期以來覺得擠在狹窄座位裡的航空公司乘客，週五遭遇挫敗，因為美國一個上訴法院拒絕下令聯邦航空總署採行最低座位尺寸和間距標準。

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said an advocacy group, FlyersRights.org, had no right to force the FAA to adopt seating rules because it was not "clear and indisputable" that tight seating, while uncomfortable, was also dangerous.

哥倫比亞特區巡迴上訴法院說，倡議團體「飛行者權利」無權強迫FAA採行座位安排規定，因為緊密的座位安排不舒適，也具有危險性，並非「清楚且無可爭議」。

Congress had in 2018 given the FAA one year to establish minimum seating dimensions including pitch, the distance between seatbacks, that were "necessary" for passenger safety. (Reuters)

國會2018年給予FAA一年時間，制定為了乘客安全所「需要的」最低座位空間，包括椅距，即椅背到椅背的距離。（路透）

新聞辭典

squish：動詞，擠壓，把某物壓扁。例句：The four people were squished together in the backseat.（這4個人一起擠在後座。）

cramped：形容詞，狹窄的。例句：We live in a cramped house.（我們住在一間狹窄的房子裡。）

