中英對照讀新聞》Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehabbing in Florida （赤蠵龜在佛羅里達康復後被放生）

1隻名叫洛基的赤蠵龜，在佛羅里達州赤蠵龜海洋生物中心花6週時間治療後康復，2月15日早上在眾人的歡呼聲中重返大海。（美聯社）

2023/02/21 05:30

◎盧永山

On February 15 morning, a loggerhead sea turtle named Rocky paused briefly on the sand before slowly crawling into the Atlantic Ocean after spending six weeks rehabbing at Florida’s Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

一隻名叫「洛基」的赤蠵龜，在佛羅里達州赤蠵龜海洋生物中心花6週時間治療後康復，2月15日上午曾短暫地停留在沙灘上，然後慢慢地爬入大西洋中。

Rocky, a 100-kilograms female turtle, was found floating off North Hutchinson Island on Dec. 29 with a tear in the lung caused by a boat strike, Andy Dehart, the center’s president and CEO.

海生中心總裁兼執行長安迪‧德哈特表示，洛基是一隻重達100公斤的母海龜，去年12月29日被發現在北哈欽森島附近漂浮，肺部因船隻撞擊而有撕裂傷。

The turtle “had a perforation in the lung, so was trapping air in the body cavity, which was making it essentially be what’s called a floater,” Dehart said. “It couldn’t dive. It couldn’t get underwater.”

德哈特說，這隻海龜的肺部穿孔，因此空氣被困在體腔裡，這使牠基本上變成所謂的漂浮物，牠無法潛水，牠無法潛入水底。

新聞辭典

rehab：名詞，康復治療、勒戒。例句：She has finished four months of rehab.（她在完成4個月的治療後康復。）

perforation：名詞，穿孔。例句：Most bowel perforations are treated with surgery to repair the hole.（大部分的腸穿孔是透過手術來修復穿孔。 ）

