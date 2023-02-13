為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    6-year-old uses dad’s phone to order $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub 6歲娃用老爸手機在Grubhub訂購1000美元食物

    小男孩梅森‧斯通豪斯花錢不手軟。（美聯社）

    2023/02/13 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign.

    密西根州一名男子說，他6歲的兒子上週末上網從幾家餐館點了一堆食物，結果導致一連串意外送貨，留給他一張1000美元帳單，也許還能他當上廣告主角。

    Keith Stonehouse said the food piled up quickly at his Detroit-area home Saturday night after he let his son, Mason, use his cellphone to play a game before bed. He said the youngster instead used his father’s Grubhub account to order food from one restaurant after another.

    基思‧斯通豪斯說，週六晚上，他讓兒子梅森在睡前用手機玩遊戲後，他位於底特律地區的家中食物很快就堆積起來。他說，這個孩子反而使用父親的（食物外送平台）Grubhub帳號，從一家又一家的餐館點餐。

    The boy’s mother, Kristin Stonehouse, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Grubhub has reached out to the family and offered them a $1,000 gift card. The company also is considering using the family in an online promotional campaign, she said.（AP）

    男孩的母親克莉斯汀‧斯通豪斯週四告訴美聯社，Grubhub已經聯繫他們家人，並贈送他們一張價值1000美元的禮品卡。她說，該公司還考慮用他們一家人來進行線上促銷活動。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    a smorgasbord of something：片語，各式各樣的（東西）。名詞smorgasbord意為（包含不同熱菜和冷菜的）北歐式自助餐。用法如：a smorgasbord of choices（很多選擇）。

    reach out to sb：片語，（通常指為了幫助或加入其中而）與（某人）溝通，與（某人）打成一片，走進（某些人）中間。例句：The new mayor is reaching out to the local community to involve them in his plans for the city.（新市長正努力和當地的社區打成一片，使其成為自己城市規劃的一部分。）

