6-year-old uses dad’s phone to order $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub 6歲娃用老爸手機在Grubhub訂購1000美元食物

2023/02/13 05:30

◎陳成良

A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign.

密西根州一名男子說,他6歲的兒子上週末上網從幾家餐館點了一堆食物,結果導致一連串意外送貨,留給他一張1000美元帳單,也許還能他當上廣告主角。

Keith Stonehouse said the food piled up quickly at his Detroit-area home Saturday night after he let his son, Mason, use his cellphone to play a game before bed. He said the youngster instead used his father’s Grubhub account to order food from one restaurant after another.

基思‧斯通豪斯說,週六晚上,他讓兒子梅森在睡前用手機玩遊戲後,他位於底特律地區的家中食物很快就堆積起來。他說,這個孩子反而使用父親的(食物外送平台)Grubhub帳號,從一家又一家的餐館點餐。

The boy’s mother, Kristin Stonehouse, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Grubhub has reached out to the family and offered them a $1,000 gift card. The company also is considering using the family in an online promotional campaign, she said.(AP)

男孩的母親克莉斯汀‧斯通豪斯週四告訴美聯社,Grubhub已經聯繫他們家人,並贈送他們一張價值1000美元的禮品卡。她說,該公司還考慮用他們一家人來進行線上促銷活動。(美聯社)

新聞辭典

a smorgasbord of something:片語,各式各樣的(東西)。名詞smorgasbord意為(包含不同熱菜和冷菜的)北歐式自助餐。用法如:a smorgasbord of choices(很多選擇)。

reach out to sb:片語,(通常指為了幫助或加入其中而)與(某人)溝通,與(某人)打成一片,走進(某些人)中間。例句:The new mayor is reaching out to the local community to involve them in his plans for the city.(新市長正努力和當地的社區打成一片,使其成為自己城市規劃的一部分。)

