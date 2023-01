中英對照讀新聞》Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit banknotes阿根廷畫家在受通貨膨脹衝擊的紙幣上作畫

迪亞茲在阿根廷紙幣上作畫。(路透檔案照)

2023/01/19 05:30

◎孫宇青

Argentina’s cash has lost so much value in recent years that local artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz finds painting on even the most valuable banknotes has become affordable.

阿根廷鈔票的價值近年大幅衰減,以至於當地藝術家塞希歐‧古勒莫‧迪亞茲發現,就算在最有價值的紙幣上作畫,他也能夠負擔。

With annual inflation that likely neared 100% last year, the largest denomination of Argentine currency, the 1,000-peso bill, is worth around $5.60 officially or just $3 on parallel markets commonly used to skirt capital controls.

由於去年通膨年增率逼近100%,阿根廷最大面額貨幣1000披索,在正規市場僅值約5.6美元,在通常用以規避資本管制的平行市場上則僅值3美元。

"Nowadays it makes sense for me to paint on the largest denominated bill here in Argentina. Once I paint on it, I can sell it for much more than what the bill is worth," said Diaz.

迪亞茲說:「現在在阿根廷,我在最大面額的紙幣上作畫並不奇怪,反而畫在上面可以用比紙幣本身高很多的價格賣出去。」

On the banknotes he has painted pictures ranging from soccer star Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup to satirical images about the peso’s sharp depreciation in recent years.(Reuters)

他在紙幣上作畫的主題很多,從足球明星萊昂內爾‧梅西舉起世界盃獎盃,到對阿根廷披索近年狂貶值的諷刺圖案都有。(路透)

新聞辭典

Skirt:動詞,迴避。例句:It is annoying that his speech skirted around all the problems.(他的談話迴避了所有問題,真令人討厭。)

Satirical:形容詞,諷刺的。例句:He enjoys reading satirical magazines.(他愛讀諷刺性雜誌。)

