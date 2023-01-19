中英對照讀新聞》Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit banknotes阿根廷畫家在受通貨膨脹衝擊的紙幣上作畫

迪亞茲在阿根廷紙幣上作畫。（路透檔案照）

2023/01/19 05:30

◎孫宇青

Argentina’s cash has lost so much value in recent years that local artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz finds painting on even the most valuable banknotes has become affordable.

阿根廷鈔票的價值近年大幅衰減，以至於當地藝術家塞希歐‧古勒莫‧迪亞茲發現，就算在最有價值的紙幣上作畫，他也能夠負擔。

請繼續往下閱讀...

With annual inflation that likely neared 100% last year, the largest denomination of Argentine currency, the 1,000-peso bill, is worth around $5.60 officially or just $3 on parallel markets commonly used to skirt capital controls.

由於去年通膨年增率逼近100％，阿根廷最大面額貨幣1000披索，在正規市場僅值約5.6美元，在通常用以規避資本管制的平行市場上則僅值3美元。

"Nowadays it makes sense for me to paint on the largest denominated bill here in Argentina. Once I paint on it, I can sell it for much more than what the bill is worth," said Diaz.

迪亞茲說：「現在在阿根廷，我在最大面額的紙幣上作畫並不奇怪，反而畫在上面可以用比紙幣本身高很多的價格賣出去。」

On the banknotes he has painted pictures ranging from soccer star Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup to satirical images about the peso’s sharp depreciation in recent years.（Reuters）

他在紙幣上作畫的主題很多，從足球明星萊昂內爾‧梅西舉起世界盃獎盃，到對阿根廷披索近年狂貶值的諷刺圖案都有。（路透）

新聞辭典

Skirt：動詞，迴避。例句：It is annoying that his speech skirted around all the problems.（他的談話迴避了所有問題，真令人討厭。）

Satirical：形容詞，諷刺的。例句：He enjoys reading satirical magazines.（他愛讀諷刺性雜誌。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法