中英對照讀新聞》Argentine artist paints on inflation-hit banknotes阿根廷畫家在受通貨膨脹衝擊的紙幣上作畫
◎孫宇青
Argentina’s cash has lost so much value in recent years that local artist Sergio Guillermo Diaz finds painting on even the most valuable banknotes has become affordable.
阿根廷鈔票的價值近年大幅衰減，以至於當地藝術家塞希歐‧古勒莫‧迪亞茲發現，就算在最有價值的紙幣上作畫，他也能夠負擔。
With annual inflation that likely neared 100% last year, the largest denomination of Argentine currency, the 1,000-peso bill, is worth around $5.60 officially or just $3 on parallel markets commonly used to skirt capital controls.
由於去年通膨年增率逼近100％，阿根廷最大面額貨幣1000披索，在正規市場僅值約5.6美元，在通常用以規避資本管制的平行市場上則僅值3美元。
"Nowadays it makes sense for me to paint on the largest denominated bill here in Argentina. Once I paint on it, I can sell it for much more than what the bill is worth," said Diaz.
迪亞茲說：「現在在阿根廷，我在最大面額的紙幣上作畫並不奇怪，反而畫在上面可以用比紙幣本身高很多的價格賣出去。」
On the banknotes he has painted pictures ranging from soccer star Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup to satirical images about the peso’s sharp depreciation in recent years.（Reuters）
他在紙幣上作畫的主題很多，從足球明星萊昂內爾‧梅西舉起世界盃獎盃，到對阿根廷披索近年狂貶值的諷刺圖案都有。（路透）
新聞辭典
Skirt：動詞，迴避。例句：It is annoying that his speech skirted around all the problems.（他的談話迴避了所有問題，真令人討厭。）
Satirical：形容詞，諷刺的。例句：He enjoys reading satirical magazines.（他愛讀諷刺性雜誌。）