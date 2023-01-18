中英對照讀新聞》Neymar ’psychologically destroyed’ by World Cup exit 世界盃出局使內馬爾「心理上被擊垮」

巴西國家足球隊12月9日在卡達世界盃足球賽8強戰，輸給克羅埃西亞後，前鋒內馬爾（右）痛哭，隊友拉斐爾（Raphinha）上前安慰。（法新社）

2023/01/18 05:30

◎管淑平

Neymar said Saturday he was "psychologically destroyed" by Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup in a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia and admitted it hurt more than any other loss in his career.

內馬爾週六說，巴西在12碼戰中敗給克羅埃西亞，從世界盃中淘汰，令他「心理上被擊垮」，並且承認此事對他的傷害，超過他生涯中其他任何一場敗仗。

Neymar scored a superb individual effort to equal Pele’s record goalscoring haul of 77 goals for the Selecao in Friday’s match that finished 1-1 after extra time.

週五的比賽經過延長賽後，以1比1平手，內馬爾在這場比賽中締造個人絕佳成績，追平比利為巴西國家足球隊踢進77球的紀錄。

But he never got to take a spot kick in the shootout that Croatia won 4-2 to move into the semi-finals.

但是他在12碼大戰中還沒上陣，克羅埃西亞就以4比2獲勝進入準決賽。

"I am psychologically destroyed," Neymar said in an Instagram message. (AFP)

「我心理上被擊垮」，內馬爾在Instagram上發文說。（法新社）

新聞辭典

elimination：名詞，排除，淘汰；動詞形：eliminate。例句：They were eliminated in the first round.（他們第一輪就被淘汰。）

superb：形容詞，絕佳的，超級的。例句：He scored a superb goal in the last minute.（他在最後一分鐘踢進超精彩的一球。）

