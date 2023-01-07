中英對照讀新聞》Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch亞利桑那州駕駛因和充氣的鬼靈精共乘被傳訊
◎周虹汶
The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger.
一名試圖把蘇斯博士故事人物的充氣人偶拿來冒充乘客的亞利桑那州駕駛，一早迎來鬼靈精。
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
亞利桑那州公共安全部說，一名州警上週注意到鳳凰城10號州際公路高乘載車道一輛汽車有一位「看起來很可疑」的綠色乘客。
While the gag may have caused the officer’s heart to grow, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time.
雖然這個惡作劇可能讓警官心跳加速，但未擋住這名駕駛因在限制時段上高乘載車道而被傳喚之路。
The agency, however, could not help but post a photo of the Grinch figure with the driver’s face blurred on its Twitter account.
不過，該單位忍不住在其推特帳戶發布了一張駕駛臉部模糊和鬼靈精人偶的照片。
They are urging motorists to follow traffic laws. （AP）
他們敦促駕車者遵守交通法規。（美聯社）
新聞辭典
carpool：名詞，指共乘族、公用車隊。動詞，指共乘。例句：Do you need a ride? We can carpool.（需要載你一程嗎？我們可以一起搭一輛車。）
pass off as：片語動詞，指用來冒充。例句：The dealer was trying to pass off fakes as valuable jewelry.（那個商人試圖用假貨冒充貴重的珠寶。）
can’t help but：片語，指無法避免、忍不住、不得不。例句：We cannot help but intervene here before drugs ruin his life!（在毒品毀掉他的人生之前，我們不得不介入！）